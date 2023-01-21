ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Bobcats rally from double-digit deficit to down ULM

By Staff Reports
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9Id0_0kMosOxl00

Texas State rallied from a double-digit deficit Thursday to defeat Louisiana Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. Above, graduate senior Kennedy Taylor shoots a basket against Georgia State on Jan. 12 inside Strahan Arena. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State rallied from a double-digit deficit Thursday night to defeat Louisiana Monroe, 65-57.

After trailing by 10 through the first 13 minutes of the game, the Bobcats (13-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) were lifted by senior guard Kennedy Taylor, who scored 11 of her 13 points after the first quarter and nine in the second half. Thursday’s 13-point performance marked her fifth straight double-digit scoring effort.

The win over the Warhawks marked the third double-digit rally this season. Texas State, which evened its road record to 3-3 this season, has now registered two of its three double-digit comebacks on the road. It did it at Sam Houston, where the Bobcats trailed by 12 in the second quarter, in the second game of the season.

Guard Taelour Pruitt joined Taylor in double figures in scoring with 11. It was her first game with 10 or more points since mid-December. She finished the game 4-of-5 from the field, including one three pointer, to go with her 2-of-2 outing at the free throw line.

Texas State as a team was 18-of-22 at the charity stripe.

Nicole Leff and Jaeda Reed had nine points each. Reed, playing in her third game of the season, scored seven of her nine points in the first half to help Texas State take a 28-28 score into the break.

The Bobcats scored 18 of the final 26 points in the first half, 10 of which came at the free throw line.

Texas State had to fight back after missing 16 of its first 20 shots from the field, but after ULM (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) turned an offensive rebound into a second-chance three-pointer, the Bobcats called a timeout with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bobcats used stops on the defensive end and free throws on the other side to make it a five-point deficit at 22-17 with 4:13 remaining in the first half. Then after a Pruitt lay-up, Reed scored five straight points for the Bobcats to pull them within two at 26-24. Later, a three-point play by Leff evened the score at 28-all entering the break.

In the third quarter, Texas State shot 50 percent to help it overcome a back-and-forth score. The lead changed three times until a Ja’Kayla Bowie three-pointer gave the Bobcats a 43-42 lead with 2:41 left in the quarter – a lead Texas State would never relinquish.

The Bobcats scored seven points in the first minute-and-a-half of the fourth quarter to open up their first double-digit lead at 56-46. They would stretch it to as much as 12 when Tianna Eaton hit a lay-up that made it 60-48.

The Warhawks trimmed it down to five points with less than a minute to go, but as Taylor’s three-point attempt to beat the shot clock bounced out, Bowie had the board and putback to put the Bobcats up seven with 34 seconds left.

Information provided by Texas State Athletics

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

More diseased deer found in north Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed last week that five additional suspected cases of Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered in deer in Tensas Parish. According to LDWF, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, raising the number of CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish to...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Monroe, Louisiana

Places to visit in Monroe, LA. The city of Monroe, Louisiana, is a great place to visit for many reasons. It has a variety of attractions, from historic museums to outdoor activities. So whether you’re a history buff, a sports enthusiast, or just looking for something fun to do with the kids, there’s something for everyone.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?

One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
generalaviationnews.com

Crop duster killed when plane hits power lines

The pilot died when an Air Tractor AT-802A crashed during an aerial application flight near Newellton, Louisiana. There are no known witnesses to the accident. The wreckage, which was found by a passing motorist who reported it to law enforcement, was in a wooded area approximately 10 miles northwest of Newellton, and about 70 feet west of highway LA-888.
NEWELLTON, LA
RadarOnline

White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked

A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday. The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023. Supporters and former concert attendees...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for outstanding felony warrants

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Rocky Allen Nekeema Smith. Smith is a 41-year-old White male, who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs 205 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Farmerville and West Monroe areas. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

332
Followers
580
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy