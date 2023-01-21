ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

TXST falls to Marshall in close game, 81-73

By Colton McWilliams | Sports Editor
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGZtc_0kMosN5200

Above, Texas State junior forward Nate Martin fights through a block during Thursday’s game against Marshall. Martin had career-high 16 points in the Bobcats’ loss to the Thundering Herd. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

A packed crowd saw Texas State play its first home game in nearly a month as the Bobcats fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd in a 81-73 loss.

Head coach Terrence Johnson was appreciative of support from the 3,183 fans packed inside Strahan Arena for a special White-Out game on Thursday where the first 500 people received a free T-shirt.

“I would like to start by thanking Bobcat Nation for coming out and supporting us,” Johnson said. “With school starting back up and COVID starting to spike a little bit, for people to come out and support this team it means a lot. I appreciate our administrators, marketing department, student body, President and community for supporting these guys. They needed it and it was definitely appreciated. If we can continue to do that, then the sky’s the limit for what this team can accomplish.”

As for the game itself, the Bobcats couldn’t overcome a hot shooting Marshall team which shot 68% from field goal range in the second half while having three players score more than 19 points.

“Respectfully, that is a very good basketball team we played tonight, “ Johnson said. “It is a group of posed, veteran guys that understand how to play the game of basketball and make it look simple. I thought my guys did a phenomenal job of completing, bringing culture to the floor and I appreciate them in their efforts. We came up short and didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ2yd_0kMosN5200

Above, senior guard Drue Drinnon drives to the basket during Texas State’s game against Marshall on Thursday. Drinnon finished with a team-high 17 points.

The Herd’s ability to make their baskets became a problem for the defense and Texas State guard Drue Drinnon, who led the team with 17 points.

“Marshall did a good job of hitting shots,” Drinnon said. “They made their open looks when they had them and it hurt.”

Nate Martin, who scored 16 points for the Bobcats, and the rest of the post players also had their own problems with Marshall’s ability to score down low.

“[Marshall] really got out on us in transition during the second half,” Martin said. “They had 28 points in the paint during the second half. That was their focus for the second half and they really hurt us with that.”

One of the problems the Bobcats faced was the Herd’s ability to move past the defender and hit an open player for a high-percentage shot.

“The game of basketball is pretty simple,” Johnson said. “As my dad used to say, we make it hard. What makes this team really good is the fact they can dribble past and shoot. If you saw on our ball screen coverages, we jumped on there with a hard hedge. [Marshall] would pick the ball up and throw it to the short roll who automatically threw the ball to the corners every time no matter if they were open or not. They had a chance to lay the ball up thinking about the ability to dribble past and shoot, pick up your dribble, grab it and then throw it to a shooter. So to not turn it over when we are hard hedging, hit a 6-foot-8 guy who was in full stride and then pirouettes to throw it to a guy in the corner who goes 6-6 in the first half. That is hard to contend with and they did that quite a bit.”

But despite the problems on defense, one of the bright spots of the game was the emergence of younger players on Texas State’s roster.

Freshman Davion Sykes and Jordan Mason elevated their play on Thursday with the duo making 10 points each.

“They played a significant amount of minutes tonight,” Johnson said. “We didn’t go into it with the game plan of playing those guys on the floor as we did but they held their own. If they continue to do that, their future is bright for this program and for them.”

Texas State returned to play Saturday afternoon against rival Louisiana at Strahan Arena. Saturday’s contest began after press time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead

There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Much needed rain in the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas - Get ready for a sunny day with perfect conditions for the 3M Half Marathon running through Austin. It will be a little chilly to start our Sunday, but this afternoon we will warm up to around 60. Tomorrow will be even cooler in the morning, with lows in the mid to lower 30s. Then we warm up to about 60 again under sunny skies.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

Avoid the area: Construction crew hits gas, water line in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is responding to a leaking gas line in South Austin. AFD said around 2:45 p.m., a construction crew hit a gas and water line in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Ln. W Slaughter Ln. is closed in both directions between Sendera Mesa...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Rock 108

Pantera Announce Tour With Lamb of God – Here Are the Texas Tour Dates

Legendary Texas rockers Pantera have announced their tour dates for 2023 and it looks like they'll be turning it up loud and proud with three stops in the Lone Star State. The band, which featured the late great Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, reformed late in 2022 with guitar virtuoso Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante stepping in for the brothers while Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown reclaimed their roles as singer and bassist respectively.
TEXAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)

If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
AUSTIN, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

332
Followers
580
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy