San Marcos, TX

KZSM — Celebrating live music Wednesdays

By Priscilla Leder | KZSM
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 2 days ago
KZSM.org proudly welcomes our newest music show, “The Porch Radio Hour,” broadcast Wednesdays 7-9 p.m. Host Samantha (Sam) Strahan will feature songs by local and touring musicians appearing at her venue The Porch. Her shows will feature live and recorded performances and interviews. As she describes it, “I feature hyper-local music based on what I have booked at the venue, and then the show morphs into a grab-bag of songs based on my guest’s influences and personal taste.” She alternates conversation with blocks of songs the guest has provided in advance. Besides describing their upcoming appearances at the Porch, guests discuss their major musical influences and respond to a favorite question: “If you were isolated on a desert island, what music would you take with you?” She hopes to have a live guest every week, but if not “I’ll spend the program playing as many upcoming artists as I can.”

The January 18 show featured local drag queen and former Stonewall host Tequila Rose discussing the upcoming January 26 benefit for Stonewall queens and performers. This Wednesday’s show will feature Kirsten Boynt from Los Gatos 512.

Sam created the radio show as a way “to reach San Marcos residents about events coming to the venue that didn’t involve me spending more time on social media.” “The Porch Radio Hour” grows out of her love of live music. Her own favorite artists, presumably her desert island playlist, include The Replacements, Talking Heads, Willie Nelson, Blondie, and Meatloaf (100% serious about that, she assures us). “Quite simply, I love music, and I love engaging in conversations with passionate people. While this is a marketing tool for my business, it’s also a way for me to get to know the creative community on a personal level, and that’s great fun for me.”

Sam learned about KZSM.org through hosting meetings for Listen San Marcos, where she met program producer Steve Jones. He now produces “The Porch Radio Hour”; “his help in getting my legs under me at the station has been invaluable.” She continues “I support community radio because I am interested in what’s happening in San Marcos, as a resident and a business owner, but also as a lover and supporter of the arts.” Like host Sam Strahan or producer Steve Jones, you can become involved in the community by volunteering at your True Community Radio station. Contact KZSMSanMarcos@gmail.com .

San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

