Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
India-China Border Tensions Rise: After Xi Jinping, India's Army Chief Inspects Combat Readiness
Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conversation with his troops stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army chief also inspected the combat readiness of its soldiers along the disputed border. What Happened: General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Army Staff, visited units and...
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
Most of Wagner Prisoner Fighters Are Dead or Deserted After Soledar: Report
The mercenary group has reportedly sent empty coffins to members' loved ones, even if the fighters are not confirmed dead.
Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said.
China's threat requires more F-15EX fighter jets and fewer F-35s
The F-35 fighter jet continues its seemingly never-ending struggle with cost overruns and performance troubles (in fact, some were recently grounded after another engine problem). In contrast, the F-15EX continues to prove itself a versatile, more lethal alternative. Measured by range, weapons payload, and lifetime costs, the F-15EX is the best jet.
Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran
In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
Russia Ukraine War: Experiments for US-UK,Testing of new wepons is being done ,during war
The Russia-Ukraine war has now reached a new turn. In this war, Ukraine has become a testing lab for the US, Europe and allies, where they are testing the use of their weapons to see how effective they are. There are actually as many weapons as there are. They have never been used in war before. In this sense Ukraine has become a weapons lab.
Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks
It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort
President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Russia's military reforms respond to NATO's expansion, Ukraine -chief of general staff
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia's new military reforms respond to possible NATO expansion and the use of Kyiv by the "collective West" to wage a hybrid war against Russia, the newly appointed general in charge of Russia's military operations in Ukraine said.
