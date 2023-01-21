ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
kalkinemedia.com

Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Washington Examiner

China's threat requires more F-15EX fighter jets and fewer F-35s

The F-35 fighter jet continues its seemingly never-ending struggle with cost overruns and performance troubles (in fact, some were recently grounded after another engine problem). In contrast, the F-15EX continues to prove itself a versatile, more lethal alternative. Measured by range, weapons payload, and lifetime costs, the F-15EX is the best jet.
Sikara

Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks

It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy