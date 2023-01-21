Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
Egg prices are so high that people are literally smuggling them across the border
With egg prices up 137% from a year ago, shoppers are trying to bring them in from Mexico.
Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A machete-wielding man killed a sexton and injured a priest in attacks at two churches in the city of Algeciras Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The suspect was...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. blocks entry to those 'undermining' Nigerian democracy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it is restricting entry to people "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria" and their family members ahead of that country's elections this year. "Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria — including in...
kalkinemedia.com
UK Health Security Agency Says JCVI Advises Autumn COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY-JCVI ADVISED PLANS SHOULD BE MADE FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19 TO BE OFFERED A BOOSTER VACCINATION THIS AUTUMN. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
kalkinemedia.com
Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap the holiday...
kalkinemedia.com
Tanzania's opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials...
kalkinemedia.com
Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
CAIRO (AP) — An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from The Middle East. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International...
kalkinemedia.com
Lebanon's prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday defied the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can not proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. The move by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, appeared to...
kalkinemedia.com
BVI-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria rejects lying, bribery allegations
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lawyers representing a British Virgin Islands-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria over a collapsed gas processing project on Tuesday rejected Nigerian allegations that it bribed senior officials to obtain a lucrative contract. Nigeria is trying to overturn an award to Process & Industrial Developments...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
Comments / 0