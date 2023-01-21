Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Man shot in Melbourne's western suburbs
A Victorian man is in hospital after he was shot at multiple times in Melbourne's western suburbs. It is believed he was stopped in a vehicle on Mt Derrimut Road in Deer Park just after 9pm on Friday when the shots were fired. He is being treated in hospital for...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops
The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say
"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearance
An 18-year-old high school student, who is suspected of fatally shooting his date after learning she was transgender, grinned as the prosecution described the heinous act in court.
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.
A 9-year-old boy died after what a prosecutor alleged was “essentially torture” by his stepmother, who’s accused of locking him in a closet at night, withholding food and inflicting “physical strenuous punishments” while she worked from home due to COVID.
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert
Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD
A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
Man arrested after girlfriend’s decomposed body found in NJ apartment
A man was arrested after the decomposed body of his girlfriend was found in a garbage bag inside their New Jersey apartment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
WKRC
Experts say bodies found in Mexico are those of missing Hamilton man's fiancée, her family
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - There was a startling discovery in connection to a Hamilton man who went missing in Mexico. Bodies found in a grave are believed to be the fiancée of a Hamilton man and two of her family members who all disappeared Christmas night. Mexican news outlet...
Twins killed in Canada bank shootout aimed to kill as many police as possible
Twin brothers who died in a hail of gunfire last summer outside a Canadian bank had been planning their attack for years, with a goal to kill as many officers as possible, police said on Friday. An investigation by the Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit found that 22-year-old Isaac...
Ex-Cop Accused in Disappearance of 43 Students Was Just Extradited to Mexico
MEXICO CITY — U.S. authorities just extradited an ex-cop to Mexico for his alleged involvement in one of the most brutal and controversial crimes in the country’s modern history. Forty-three students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared in the city of Iguala in the southwestern state of...
Mom was home when 17-year-old jumped from UES building: sources
Heart-wrenching new details emerged Monday about the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who jumped from her family’s luxury Manhattan high-rise — including how her horrified mom was home at the time, according to police sources. The teenager, who hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities, was in the eighth-floor Upper East Side apartment with her mom and her aunt shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday when she leaped to her death, the sources said. “The mom’s inside the apartment with her sister when she hears a loud thud,” a law enforcement source said. “She looked out the fire escape window and saw her...
Comments / 0