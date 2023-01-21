ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Man shot in Melbourne's western suburbs

A Victorian man is in hospital after he was shot at multiple times in Melbourne's western suburbs. It is believed he was stopped in a vehicle on Mt Derrimut Road in Deer Park just after 9pm on Friday when the shots were fired. He is being treated in hospital for...
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops

The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
People

'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
STAMFORD, CT
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD

A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured  Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
New York Post

Mom was home when 17-year-old jumped from UES building: sources

Heart-wrenching new details emerged Monday about the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who jumped from her family’s luxury Manhattan high-rise — including how her horrified mom was home at the time, according to police sources. The teenager, who hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities, was in the eighth-floor Upper East Side apartment with her mom and her aunt shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday when she leaped to her death, the sources said. “The mom’s inside the apartment with her sister when she hears a loud thud,” a law enforcement source said. “She looked out the fire escape window and saw her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy