ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together in 2023?

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The wedding ceremonies might be legally binding, but not every Married at First Sight marriage lasts forever. Most couples who say “I do” on the Lifetime reality show eventually get divorced. Over 15 completed seasons, just 24% of couples have stayed together. So, which MAFS couples have gone the distance ? Here are the 14 Married at First Sight couples who are still together in 2023.

One couple from the first season of ‘Married at First Sight’ is still together

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8QTH_0kMorzDV00
‘Married at First Sight’ couple Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It wasn’t love at first sight for The Bachelor ’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner when they met at the altar in Married at First Sight ’s first season, which aired in 2014. (She cried when she first saw him, and they weren’t tears of joy.) But despite that rough start, a connection grew. Today, they’re still married with two kids and have the title of the show’s longest-lasting couple.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from season 5 are still married

Married at First Sight ’s first season was a relative success. In addition to Jamie and Doug, one of the other three couples, Courtney and Jason, also stayed married for several years before divorcing in 2019. But after that, there was a long stretch of marriages that didn’t work out. It wasn’t until season 5 that another couple found lasting love. Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are one of the show’s most drama-free couples. They now have two kids and are still happily married.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre from ‘MAFS’ Season 6 have a daughter

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre’s marriage was filled with ups and downs. Though at several points, it seemed like the Boston couple might call it quits, things changed when Shawniece got pregnant. The couple revealed their happy shortly after the season finale aired and welcomed a daughter in August 2018. They are still together today.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are still going strong

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd said “I do” in Married at First Sight Season 7. The Dallas couple had one of the most conflict-free relationships viewers have ever seen on the show, and few fans were surprised when they decided to say yes on Decision Day. They now have two children, a daughter born in October 2019 and a son born in December 2020.

Two couples from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 are still married

Married at First Sight Season 8 stands out as one of the rare seasons where more than one couple went the distance. Sparks flew between Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller right from the start, but eventually they developed more than just a physical connection, which continues to this day.

Fellow season 8 couple Kristin Killingsworth and Keith Dewar hit a number of roadblocks early in their marriage, including a disagreement about when they wanted to start a family. But they worked through their differences. They said yes on Decision Day and bought a home together not long after the show ended.

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson from season 9 stayed together

Married at First Sight Season 9 couple Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson delivered plenty of fireworks during their time on the show. The most memorable may have been when Beth complained that they were having “basic caucasian sex.” Though some fans thought there was no way the Charlotte couple would last, they said yes on Decision Day and have remained together ever since.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie had a baby in 2021

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie also got married on Married at First Sight ’s Charlotte season. The couple struggled with communication issues but eventually grew closer. By the time they got to Decision Day, they knew they wanted to stay together and see what the future held. In February 2021, Deonna gave birth to the couple’s first child , a boy named Declan.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd were the only lasting couple from the D.C. season

Married at First Sight ’s chaotic tenth season definitely brought the drama. Two of the five couples got divorced, while two others actually had their marriages annulled . Ultimately, the only couple that lasted was Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd. They bonded immediately after meeting at the altar and welcomed their first child, a boy named Westin, in November 2021.

Karen Landry and Miles Williams found their happily ever after

Miles Williams and Karen Landry’s marriage didn’t get off to the strongest start. It took time for them to settle into their relationship, and it didn’t help that the show’s New Orleans season was filmed during the early stages of COVID-19 shutdowns. But both Karen and Miles were committed to the process and ended up deciding to stay together. Though there have been rumors the pair have since separated , they have not publicly announced a divorce.

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya recently welcomed a baby boy

Miles’s good friend Woody also said “I do” on Married at First Sight Season 11. He wed Amani Aliyya, with whom he had an instant connection at the altar. Though the pandemic put a strain on their new relationship, they powered through and are still married today. In June 2022, Amani gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales from ‘Married at First Sight’ Atlanta are still together

Chris Williams and Paige Banks might be the most memorable couple from Married at First Sight Season 12 (for all the wrong reasons), but it was Briana Myles and Vincent Morales who were the real all-stars of the Atlanta season. Their marriage endured after the cameras went away, and in January 2023, Briana gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Aury Bella.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson split, but appear to be back together

Related

‘Married at First Sight’: 4 of the Worst Wives of All Time

On-again, off-again couple Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are the one pair from Married at First Sight ’s second Boston season who are still together. Their rocky relationship was controversial with the show’s fans. They worried about Olajuwon’s treatment of his wife , including harsh comments about her domestic skills and a blow-up over a dating app on her phone. The two decided to stay married on Decision Day, but in November 2022, they announced they were divorcing. However, they reconciled a few weeks later , and all signs on their social media accounts point to them still being together as of early 2023.

San Diego couple Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago said yes on Decision Day

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago from Married at First Sight Season 15 had their rough moments on the show. Miguel had a hard time dealing with Lindy’s emotional outbursts, while she worried he wasn’t fully committed to their marriage. But they both said yes on Decision Day . They haven’t shared any updates on their relationship since the show’s reunion special, and as far as we know, they are still together.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Anthony Cincotta, who starred in Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. After splitting up with Selin Mengu at the end of his season, he began dating a co-worker named Kate. They announced the addition to their family on Christmas Day.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)

It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
People

Married at First Sight: Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'

Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding? In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony. Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met...
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Page Six

Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
People

90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'

Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?  tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite.  "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

265K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy