Georgia State

‘The Real World: Portland’: Where Is the Cast Now?

By Tamara Grant
 2 days ago

Nearly 10 years after it initially premiered on MTV, The Real World: Portland , season 28 of the long-running reality TV series, has dropped on Netflix. Where is the cast now?

Anastasia Miller recently went through a traumatic birth experience

Then 22-year-old Redford, Michigan-based model and singer Anastasia “Bird” Miller appeared in all 12 episodes of The Real World: Portland (2013), where she developed a close friendship with Joi Niemeyer and Averey Tressler. Shortly after her time on The Real World , Anastasia, alongside several of her castmates, debuted in the competition spinoff The Challenge for Rivals 2 . She competed with former housemate Jessica McCain and infamously became the “other woman” in one of The Challenge ’s most notable romances, CT Tamburello and Diem Brown.

Following her time on the show, Anastasia largely disappeared from the community. However, she resurfaced in July 2021 in an interview with Mike Lewis, where she opened up about her experience on The Challenge, admitting she thought the spinoff “traumatized” her. After struggling with her mental health for a few years after the series, the Real World star sought help. She has since relocated to Virginia, where she is married with a baby boy, Ernie, whom they welcomed in December 2021. Unfortunately, Anastasia experienced a traumatic birth experience she has opened up about on her social media. Here is her Instagram.

Is Averey Tressler still working at Hooters?

Then 21-year-old Tempe, Arizona-based Hooters waiter Averey Tressler appeared on The Real World , and she quickly connected with Anastasia over their experience with absent fathers. While in the house, she adopted a dog, Daisy, and got into a relationship with co-star Johnny Reilly. The couple got into multiple physical altercations with Nia Moore, ultimately resulting in their early exit from the house.

Following her time on the show, she moved to Boston to live with Johnny, but their relationship ended due to her alleged cheating. Averey then debuted on The Challenge alongside him for Battle of the Exes 2 and briefly returned for 2016’s Rivals 3 but didn’t get a chance to compete due to his injury. Currently, the Arizona native still works as a waiter for Hooters and recently participated in the 40th-anniversary photo shoot for the restaurant. It appears as though Averey is single, and she’s rumored to return to The Challenge soon.

Jessica McCain is currently pregnant with her first child

Then 21-year-old Fayetteville, North Carolina-based model Jessica McCain appeared on The Real World and wanted to pursue a career as a Playboy Playmate. She had a few conflicts while in the house, leading to her competing alongside Averey in Rivals 2 .

Jessica continued participating in the series, returning for Free Agents , where she had a fling with Dustin Zito, Battle of the Exes 2 , and last appeared in 2016’s Rivals 3 . The alum married Houston Astros pitcher JP France in February 2021, and she’s currently pregnant with their son. According to her Instagram, Jessica works as a chef in Aspen, Colorado.

Johnny Reilly is living a private life off social media

Then 21-year-old Massachusetts-based hockey star Johnny Reily quickly began dating Averey, despite his affinity for one-night stands. He began competing on The Challenge for Free Agents , a season after Rivals 2 , where he made the finals, finishing second and earning $35,000. Johnny returned for Battle of the Exes 2 and Rivals 3 but failed to secure a victory.

Following his time on the reality TV series, Johnny has disappeared from social media as he deleted his Twitter and set his Instagram to private. Judging by his profile picture, it appears as though Johnny is a father. He got married in September 2020.

What happened to Joi Neimeyer after ‘The Real World: Portland?’

Then 22-year-old Seattle-based Playboy model Joi Neimeyer didn’t last long in the house as she returned home by episode 3. It initially appeared as though she exited because she didn’t want to accept a lower-paying job, but at the reunion, Joi claimed she left to care for her boyfriend after his back surgery.

Following her time in the house, she began working at a bank. According to her Instagram, Joi currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she appears to be single, raising her two dogs.

Jordan Wiseley is still competing in ‘The Challenge’

Then 22-year-old Oklahoma-based student athlete Jordan Wiseley had run-ins with nearly everyone on the cast, including an offensive one in which he used the “n-word” and mocked Nia, a Black houseguest, by making monkey noises at her. After competing on The Challenge alongside co-star Marlon Williams in which the duo placed third, earning $7,500, Jordan returned for Free Agents , Battle of the Exes 2, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2 , winning the last three.

During War of the Worlds 2 , Jordan proposed to his girlfriend, Tori Deal, after an elimination win, and they returned for Total Madness together. However, they have since called it quits. The Oklahoma native continues to be an active face on the franchise as he competed in the current season of The Challenge , titled Ride or Dies , and the most recent season of spinoff All Stars .

Marlon Williams recently appeared on a dating show

Then 24-year-old Texas-based standout football player Marlon hoped to break out of his conservative past and pursue a career as a rapper when he appeared on The Real World . After the show, he competed with Jordan in Rivals 2 . Despite performing the same as his counterpart, Marlon hasn’t returned to the competitive series.

In 2019, he appeared on MTV’s dating experiment Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love . Describing himself as “gender blind,” Marlon’s exes Jemmye Caroll and Todd Maurer entered the house for him, and he hooked up with Jakk Maddox and La Demi Martinez during his time on the show. However, Marlon left without a relationship. He’s currently active on Instagram , where he frequently posts workout videos.

Nia Moore returned to ‘The Challenge’ after a seven-year break

Then 23-year-old Georgia-based cocktail waitress Nia joined the cast in episode 4 to replace Joi and immediately butt heads with Jordan as she didn’t like how he talked to the other women, resulting in massive blowups. She began appearing on The Challenge as well, debuting on Free Agents , and competed in Battle of the Exes 2 alongside Leroy Garrett.

Shortly before the finals, Nia was removed due to inappropriately touching Jordan. She remained out of the community and pursued a career as a corporate flight attendant before returning to The Challenge for spinoff All Stars 3 (2022) after seven years, making it to the finals for the first time. Nia is currently a food blogger and seems to be single.

