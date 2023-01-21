This Actor’s Mistake Made the Final Cut of ‘Glass Onion’

After the success of the 2019 mystery Knives Out , Netflix bought the rights to produce a sequel. The result was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery . Like the first movie, this new installment was met with enthusiasm from viewers and critics alike. In one scene, an actor made a mistake immediately after being warned to be careful. Her reaction was so perfect that they kept it in the final film.

‘Glass Onion’ and Jessica Henwick

Glass Onion brings back detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. This time, a wealthy tech mogul invites a small group of people to an island to play a murder mystery game. These guests include Birdie Jay, played by Kate Hudson , a former supermodel who is now making a fortune as a fashion designer. Birdie brings along her personal assistant, Peg, played by Jessica Henwick.

Henwick identified with the character of Peg, who is clearly overworked and under-appreciated. “I’ve been a PA, so I knew what it was like. I quit. I walked off. I was like, ‘I’m done,'” she said in an interview with Game Rant

Jessica Henwick dropped and broke a one-of-a-kind prop

According to Entertainment Weekly , the ending of the film includes a scene where the guests go on a destructive spree, smashing their host’s collection of glass sculptures. During this scene, Peg drops a huge glass piece. She immediately turns to the camera with a look of horror. The expression looks very genuine, and there’s a good reason for that.

“One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited,” said the movie’s writer and director, Rian Johnson. “It’s a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I’m saying to her, ‘Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I’m going to do is I’m going to say one, two, three.’ She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That’s the take that’s in the movie.”

Response to ‘Glass Onion’

Glass Onion follows in the footsteps of the original Knives Out movie as a huge success. Critics seem to love it the movie, as it has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has been nominated for several awards, including two Golden Globes.

Glass Onion seems to effortlessly hit all the right notes. The popular addition to the Knives Out franchise works so well that even an accident that shattered a prop turned out to be the perfect addition to the final cut.