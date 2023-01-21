ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Transgender Woman Claps Back At YMCA Locker Room Controversy

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CApfB_0kMorqGy00
NurPhoto

A California transgender woman says she was “thunderstruck” after a teenager complained about sharing a bathroom with the 66-year-old at their local YMCA—sparking protests that have forced the gym to close down for days. Earlier this month, a 17-year-old said she was changing after swimming when she spotted Christynne Wood changing in the woman’s locker room. “As I was showering after my workout I saw a naked male in the women’s locker room,” the teenager told Santee City Council. “I immediately went back into the shower, terrified, and hid behind their flimsy excuse for a curtain until he was gone.” Wood is now clapping back, telling the Times of San Diego that the teenager’s allegations do not make sense—because she has had gender reassignment surgery. “I don’t know what’s in the mind of that child,” Wood said. “The real thing that makes me joyously happy is that the word is out there now that you can’t pull this with the transgender community.”

Read it at Times of San Diego

Comments / 41

Thomas Canant
1d ago

it's really very simple you have a male who is confused about who they are just like there are women who are confused about who they are. instead of forcing everyone to accept your confusion just give them their own changing room with a big question mark on the door. women don't get changed in the men's locker room and I'm pretty sure they'd be mad if I went and got ready in the women's locker room.

Reply
23
Eddie B
2d ago

Thinking that you are a fish doesn’t make you a fish. Woke ridiculous travesty destroying our youth and society

Reply(14)
60
Debbie Wetzel
1d ago

A grown man dressed up as a woman does not make him a woman... so in reguards to our minors using public facilities where the clothing is partially and or fully removed is absolutely NO place for a grown man to do the same... This is criminal !!!

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Transgender woman shocked by outcry over her presence at San Diego-area YMCA

The transgender woman at the center of a controversy at a YMCA outside San Diego said she was “thunderstruck” by the outcry spurred by a teenage girl’s complaint. Christynne Wood, 66, said she didn’t even know the younger YMCA member had spoken out about her to the Santee City Council until a friend called to offer support and sympathy after the videotaped comments went viral, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. “I went, ‘What video?’” Wood said. The friend sent her an Instagram link to a clip of the council meeting. “I watched it and just started crying,” Wood said Thursday. “Twice this...
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California

15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
POWAY, CA
kusi.com

Increasing number of young people experiencing “brain fog”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of young people reported to doctors and clinics symptoms of brain fog, and some have confused the symptoms with early-onset dementia. Brain fog can be caused by the after-effects of COVID-19 on the body, but also by vitamin...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PALM AVE. APARTMENTS AND SWEARS IN A NEW FIRE CHIEF

Photo: Project approved for 4757 Palm Ave. in La Mesa’s downtown village, courtesy City of La Mesa. January 22, 2023 (La Mesa) -- On January 10, La Mesa’s City Council ratified the Design Review Board’s approval of the Palm Avenue Apartments, which are slated to be built at the same site where the historic Randall Lamb building burned down during the 2020 George Floyd riots. The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Laura Lothian abstaining because her office is close to the site.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Local waterfalls are pumping, Big surf moves sand

San Diego County’s Waterfalls, swollen with runoff and snowmelt from recent storms, should be at their very best during the next month or two. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy