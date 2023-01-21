Transgender Woman Claps Back At YMCA Locker Room Controversy

NurPhoto

A California transgender woman says she was “thunderstruck” after a teenager complained about sharing a bathroom with the 66-year-old at their local YMCA—sparking protests that have forced the gym to close down for days. Earlier this month, a 17-year-old said she was changing after swimming when she spotted Christynne Wood changing in the woman’s locker room. “As I was showering after my workout I saw a naked male in the women’s locker room,” the teenager told Santee City Council. “I immediately went back into the shower, terrified, and hid behind their flimsy excuse for a curtain until he was gone.” Wood is now clapping back, telling the Times of San Diego that the teenager’s allegations do not make sense—because she has had gender reassignment surgery. “I don’t know what’s in the mind of that child,” Wood said. “The real thing that makes me joyously happy is that the word is out there now that you can’t pull this with the transgender community.”

Read it at Times of San Diego