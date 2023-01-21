ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Elderly Woman Killed by Falling Denny’s Sign After Picking Husband Up from Hospice

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlHB7_0kMorokk00
M. Suhail/Getty

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident Thursday when a Denny’s sign fell on her car, crushing it, after she picked up her husband from hospice care. Lillian Mae Curtis was in the backseat of the car alongside her husband Lloyd Eugene Curtis and daughter Mary Graham—who both survived the accident—when the sign fell amid powerful winds, with gusts of at least 40 miles per hour. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, the very place she’d just picked her husband up from, where doctors said she was “inoperable” due to her “catastrophic head injury,” the family said. “The doctors said that it was absolutely instantaneous and that there was no way her body could have felt any pain,” her granddaughter Mary Howard told ABC affiliate KVUE. Lloyd Curtis, who has been given three months to live, is back in the hospital, while Graham suffered a concussion and five broken ribs. The elderly couple had been married 50 years.

Read it at KVUE

Comments / 34

Positive 22
1d ago

Wow, what a tragedy. To the husband. Please lean on what the Psalmist stated at 56:3 says "When I am afraid, I put my trust in you"). Please know God knows all. He understands the sorrow we feel and at the appointed time will restore the joy he intended us to have from the beginning of time. Ours prayers are with you during this difficult time. Stay strong......🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(3)
7
HalfManHalfAmazn
1d ago

Wow F a lawsuit I would just want my grandmother back

Reply
9
Related
People

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Denny's Sign Falls on Car in a Parking Lot: 'Wind Was a Factor,' Police Say

A 72-year-old woman who died was in the back seat when the sign fell, according to authorities. All three people in the vehicle had to be "extracted," police say A 72-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a Denny's sign fell and crushed their car in a parking lot in Elizabethtown, Ky., police told PEOPLE in a statement. All three victims were in the car when the large sign fell Thursday afternoon and all three had to be "extracted" from the vehicle by the local fire department, according to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
BBC

Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital

A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
The Independent

Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying

A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
People

Father Loses Both Legs After He Throws Body Across Family to Save Them in Snow Blower Accident

Dave Miln is now a double amputee after saving his young daughters' lives during a tragic encounter on their way to skiing lessons A father is now a double amputee and his daughter is recovering after being seriously injured during a family holiday at a popular Californian ski resort. Dave Miln and his wife Clare were taking 3-year-old Isla and 1-year-old Anna to ski lessons at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California on the morning of Dec. 15 when a motorized snow blower collided with him and his family. The...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy