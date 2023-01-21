Elderly Woman Killed by Falling Denny’s Sign After Picking Husband Up from Hospice

M. Suhail/Getty

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident Thursday when a Denny’s sign fell on her car, crushing it, after she picked up her husband from hospice care. Lillian Mae Curtis was in the backseat of the car alongside her husband Lloyd Eugene Curtis and daughter Mary Graham—who both survived the accident—when the sign fell amid powerful winds, with gusts of at least 40 miles per hour. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, the very place she’d just picked her husband up from, where doctors said she was “inoperable” due to her “catastrophic head injury,” the family said. “The doctors said that it was absolutely instantaneous and that there was no way her body could have felt any pain,” her granddaughter Mary Howard told ABC affiliate KVUE. Lloyd Curtis, who has been given three months to live, is back in the hospital, while Graham suffered a concussion and five broken ribs. The elderly couple had been married 50 years.

