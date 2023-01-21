ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Markle’s Behavior ‘Totally Goes Against What She’s Saying’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘She’s Absolutely Eating It Up’

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines after the release of their Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary. A body language expert reviewed the docuseries and pointed out one gesture Meghan made that contradicted what the royal family member was saying.

Meghan Markle’s behavior didn’t match what she was saying according to an expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYjKS_0kMormzI00
Meghan Markle | Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Body language expert Scott Rouse says there are some inconsistencies with Meghan’s words and gestures during the Harry & Meghan docuseries . According to him, there are contradictions with her speech and body language.

One moment that stood out for Rouse was when Meghan is asked why she decided to do the documentary. Meghan responds, “I’m not going to say that it’s comfortable.” Before Meghan makes this statement, she tilts her head back and exposes her neck. Rouse says this movement suggests she’s comfortable with what’s taking place.

“She doesn’t answer the question,” says Rouse during a body language analysis on The Behavior Channel . “She doesn’t give the answer. She says, ‘It’s not comfortable,’ but this is ‘Look at me.’ That’s why she is doing it. Then she exposes her throat. She throws her head back; you see her throat and her neck. You don’t do that when you’re uncomfortable.”

Rouse says exposing your throat and neck is a “trusting” gesture. According to him, this doesn’t align with Meghan’s statement.

“She’s talking about, ‘Well it’s not comfortable,’ but then she does the most trusting thing you could possibly do. She throws her head back and shows you her neck and her throat; [she’s] totally exposed. Something is not right here. That totally goes against what she’s saying. She’s comfortable. She loves this. She’s absolutely eating it up.”

Other experts have noticed Meghan Markle’s contradictory gesture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exm66_0kMormzI00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Related

Meghan Markle Looks ‘Upset’ With Prince Harry in 2019 Video but Has an ‘Obedient’ Response Says Body Language Expert: ‘Meghan’s Smile Dies’

Rouse isn’t the only expert who noticed this contradictory gesture. Body language expert Bruce Durham also notes the way Meghan exposes her neck when asked why she wants to do the documentary.

“She absolutely exposes [her neck],” says Durham during his Believing Bruce broadcast. “This is one of the main areas, the windpipe. It tends to be that if our windpipe is compromised then we die. There’s a little bit of a correlation there. When she says, ‘I’m not comfortable with it,’ actually, what her body says is the total opposite .”

Durham says if Meghan truly wasn’t comfortable, she would be looking down and her body would turn inward. There would also be an attempt to protect the thoracic area. “We don’t see that; it’s the opposite,” says Durham. He adds that her gesture is almost a “power pose,” and compares it to the way boxers open their arms and tilt their chin upward to show they’re not afraid.

One thing the expert got wrong about Meghan Markle

Contrary to Rouse’s observation, Meghan does answer the producer’s question about why she wanted to do the Netflix documentary. After she says doing this documentary isn’t comfortable, she explains she wants the public to know who she and Harry really are.

“When you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are,” says Meghan.

Harry goes on to explain that a friend of theirs suggested they document their lives. Says Harry, “With all of the misinformation that was going on out there, especially about us and the departure, it seemed like a really sensible idea.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Comments / 28

CDClvsTitle42
2d ago

One of her biggest problems is she has no concept of body language. Meghan says her lines and attempts to get the reaction she wants....... but her arrogance is betrayed by her body language. She easily forgets herself.

Reply
44
VeritasAequitas
2d ago

The Megalodon is the friend that suggested they document their lives. Shes a full on narcissist whos isolated and brainwashed Harry into playing the role of victim like she trys so hard to do.

Reply
39
Wilts
2d ago

In Harry’s book, he definitely shows us who he is and it is not a good thing. He has shown us he does not have good character. His treatment of a handicapped woman to make his buddies laugh was outrageous. There were many things in his book that shows bad character.

Reply
20
Related
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton

The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

265K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy