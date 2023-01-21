Meghan Markle’s Behavior ‘Totally Goes Against What She’s Saying’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘She’s Absolutely Eating It Up’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines after the release of their Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary. A body language expert reviewed the docuseries and pointed out one gesture Meghan made that contradicted what the royal family member was saying.

Meghan Markle’s behavior didn’t match what she was saying according to an expert

Body language expert Scott Rouse says there are some inconsistencies with Meghan’s words and gestures during the Harry & Meghan docuseries . According to him, there are contradictions with her speech and body language.

One moment that stood out for Rouse was when Meghan is asked why she decided to do the documentary. Meghan responds, “I’m not going to say that it’s comfortable.” Before Meghan makes this statement, she tilts her head back and exposes her neck. Rouse says this movement suggests she’s comfortable with what’s taking place.

“She doesn’t answer the question,” says Rouse during a body language analysis on The Behavior Channel . “She doesn’t give the answer. She says, ‘It’s not comfortable,’ but this is ‘Look at me.’ That’s why she is doing it. Then she exposes her throat. She throws her head back; you see her throat and her neck. You don’t do that when you’re uncomfortable.”

Rouse says exposing your throat and neck is a “trusting” gesture. According to him, this doesn’t align with Meghan’s statement.

“She’s talking about, ‘Well it’s not comfortable,’ but then she does the most trusting thing you could possibly do. She throws her head back and shows you her neck and her throat; [she’s] totally exposed. Something is not right here. That totally goes against what she’s saying. She’s comfortable. She loves this. She’s absolutely eating it up.”

Other experts have noticed Meghan Markle’s contradictory gesture

Rouse isn’t the only expert who noticed this contradictory gesture. Body language expert Bruce Durham also notes the way Meghan exposes her neck when asked why she wants to do the documentary.

“She absolutely exposes [her neck],” says Durham during his Believing Bruce broadcast. “This is one of the main areas, the windpipe. It tends to be that if our windpipe is compromised then we die. There’s a little bit of a correlation there. When she says, ‘I’m not comfortable with it,’ actually, what her body says is the total opposite .”

Durham says if Meghan truly wasn’t comfortable, she would be looking down and her body would turn inward. There would also be an attempt to protect the thoracic area. “We don’t see that; it’s the opposite,” says Durham. He adds that her gesture is almost a “power pose,” and compares it to the way boxers open their arms and tilt their chin upward to show they’re not afraid.

One thing the expert got wrong about Meghan Markle

Contrary to Rouse’s observation, Meghan does answer the producer’s question about why she wanted to do the Netflix documentary. After she says doing this documentary isn’t comfortable, she explains she wants the public to know who she and Harry really are.

“When you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are,” says Meghan.

Harry goes on to explain that a friend of theirs suggested they document their lives. Says Harry, “With all of the misinformation that was going on out there, especially about us and the departure, it seemed like a really sensible idea.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

