ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Reportedly Meeting With WR DeAndre Hopkins to Discuss Future

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wAtI_0kMord2l00

The Arizona Cardinals may or may not be trading WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Ian Rapoport says new general manager Monti Ossenfort will sit with the team's star receiver to discuss the future.

The Arizona Cardinals have already had quite the offseason.

After Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim departed the team, it only took a matter of days until reports suggested that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move.

Hopkins is reportedly looking for a new contract - and perhaps a fresh start elsewhere - as The Score's Jordan Schultz reported he had two teams (Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers) on his wish list.

Things have died down a bit on the Hopkins trade front, mostly because the Cardinals didn't have a general manager until last Tuesday when the team introduced Monti Ossenfort as the next man in charge.

Now, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says Ossenfort plans to meet with Hopkins in the coming week to discuss the future:

"DeAndre Hopkins: His future has been a little bit cloudy ever since the trade deadline. Teams are scurrying around, trying to trade for him. Former general manager Steve Keim did not do a deal but still it has led some teams to wonder is one of the best receivers in the NFL available?," said Rapoport.

"My understanding is Monti Ossenfort, the new GM for the Arizona Cardinals, is going to sit down with Hopkins - likely this week - and plot out the future. Are they willing to explore a trade, or is he gonna make sure Hopkins is there for the 2023 season? If he will consider a trade - first of all one of the best receivers in the NFL is on the move - two , the Cardinals may have to do a little rebuilding."

Owner Michael Bidwill didn't offer much when asked on Tuesday about Hopkins' future with the team:

“We talked about a number of things, but those are some of the things that he's going to be evaluating. As he [Ossenfort] said, he's only been in the building a few hours. He doesn't even know his way around, so I think it he'll be working on that in the coming weeks and I'm sure we'll talk about that more.”

The Cardinals have a long offseason ahead, and Hopkins' situation only adds to the list. It does seem, however, that we'll learn more about his future sooner rather than later.

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Showing Commitment to Diversity in HC Search

Cardinals Reportedly Request to Interview Dan Quinn

Report: Cardinals Hire Assistant GM

Superlatives From 2022 Season

Podcast: Thoughts on Monti Ossenfort, Picking Realistic Head Coaching Hires

Kliff Kingsbury Wants to Reportedly Coach Again

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today

In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars

The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy