Anthony Gordon missed a second day of training with Everton on Wednesday amid talks over a potential £35m transfer to Newcastle. Everton rejected a £40m offer from Chelsea last summer for the England under-21 international, and had placed a £55m valuation on the homegrown talent, but look set to accept less following further negotiations with Newcastle. Gordon is believed to be keen on a move to the north east and has not trained with Everton while the two clubs discuss a deal. Everton say the 21-year-old’s absence was planned.

17 MINUTES AGO