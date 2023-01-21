Read full article on original website
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’
The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
Ex-Cop Accused in Disappearance of 43 Students Was Just Extradited to Mexico
MEXICO CITY — U.S. authorities just extradited an ex-cop to Mexico for his alleged involvement in one of the most brutal and controversial crimes in the country’s modern history. Forty-three students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared in the city of Iguala in the southwestern state of...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
Alleged drug lord known as "Colombia" ordered murders of U.K. journalist, Indigenous activist in the Amazon, Brazil police say
Police in Brazil have strong evidence that an alleged drug trafficker ordered the murders of a British journalist and an Indigenous activist in the Amazon last June, a police chief said on Monday. Police believe Ruben da Silva Villar, who uses the nickname "Colombia" and is in custody, ordered the...
Mexico’s Maya Train will need over 6,500 permanent officers to guard tracks
MEXICO CITY — The environmental and financial costs of Mexico’s Maya Train tourism project are already massive, but authorities revealed another, unexpected cost of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s pet project on Tuesday. The Defense Department said the project will require over 6,500 soldiers and...
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
California massacres show limits of strict state gun laws
(Reuters) - In a span of less than 72 hours, a massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio and a killing spree at two farms in Half Moon Bay left California in anguish. One man carried out his attack with a gun banned by the state, while the other used a gun he legally owned, police said.
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to state military records. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on...
Asian American groups push for federal action on guns following California mass shootings
Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates called on politicians to reform gun laws following two mass shootings in AAPI communities in California. Members of the AAPI Against Gun Violence steering committee held a press conference Wednesday to urge action and education on how gun violence in the U.S. affects Asian Americans.
First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy
Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show. Ten migrants...
Mexico wants $700 million from ex-official on trial in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday his country wants to recover a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna, who is on trial in New York. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García...
UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...
Snow interrupts school for third day in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass — It is the school week that can’t get any traction. Monday, schools closed in Worcester because of snow. “Tuesday, they started school late,” said Sharice Springfield, parent of two boys. “Because Worcester didn’t clean the roads that night.”. Wednesday, the city sent...
Organization of American States backs Peru's president as protests mount
(Adds president comments) Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States' permanent council expressed its "full support" for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left dozens dead. Attending virtually, Boluarte told the council meeting in Washington that she had asked Peru's Congress...
Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being...
Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
Brazil pins murders of UK reporter, activist on alleged drug lord
Police in Brazil have strong evidence that an alleged drug trafficker ordered the murders of a British journalist and an Indigenous activist in the Amazon last June, a police chief said on Monday. Police believe Ruben da Silva Villar, who uses the nickname "Colombia" and is in custody, ordered the murders of the two men, Eduardo Fontes, chief of federal police in the Amazonas region, said at a news conference.
Belgium no longer wants Italy to transfer two suspects in EU scandal - sources
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Belgium no longer wants Italy to hand over two women suspected of involvement in a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
