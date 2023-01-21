ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian

More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
kalkinemedia.com

California massacres show limits of strict state gun laws

(Reuters) - In a span of less than 72 hours, a massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio and a killing spree at two farms in Half Moon Bay left California in anguish. One man carried out his attack with a gun banned by the state, while the other used a gun he legally owned, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to state military records. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on...
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy

Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show. Ten migrants...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Snow interrupts school for third day in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass — It is the school week that can’t get any traction. Monday, schools closed in Worcester because of snow. “Tuesday, they started school late,” said Sharice Springfield, parent of two boys. “Because Worcester didn’t clean the roads that night.”. Wednesday, the city sent...
WORCESTER, MA
kalkinemedia.com

Organization of American States backs Peru's president as protests mount

(Adds president comments) Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States' permanent council expressed its "full support" for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left dozens dead. Attending virtually, Boluarte told the council meeting in Washington that she had asked Peru's Congress...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being...
kalkinemedia.com

Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
AFP

Brazil pins murders of UK reporter, activist on alleged drug lord

Police in Brazil have strong evidence that an alleged drug trafficker ordered the murders of a British journalist and an Indigenous activist in the Amazon last June, a police chief said on Monday. Police believe Ruben da Silva Villar, who uses the nickname "Colombia" and is in custody, ordered the murders of the two men, Eduardo Fontes, chief of federal police in the Amazonas region, said at a news conference.

