Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com
Stephanie Harris Named Interim Community Services Director
City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey has announced that Stephanie Harris has been named Interim Community Services Director for the City of Beverly Hills, effective immediately. The department’s current Director, Jenny Rogers, recently announced she would be taking an extended personal leave from her duties. “I am pleased that Stephanie has...
THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of Pasadena Homeless Count
The Pasadena Homeless Count, organized and led by the Department of Housing, will start on Wednesday, January 25. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, City Manager Miguel Marquez, and Pasadena Public Health and Department of Housing representatives will meet at 5:30 am at the Department of Housing, 649 N. Fair Oaks Ave. (in between Blaze Pizza and Vallarta market), Community Room 203.
2urbangirls.com
VaLecia Adams Kellum named LAHSA’s new Chief Executive Officer
LOS ANGELES – Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Center, will be the next CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority after a LAHSA commission vote Monday. Adams Kellum was introduced Monday at a news briefing at City Hall, flanked by Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office to hold hiring fair Jan. 26
LOS ANGELES – The Post Office is hiring!. USPS is hoping to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 77 post offices across the state. Participating offices stretch 800 miles from Arcata in the north to Imperial Beach...
beverlyhillscourier.com
BHUSD Board Holds First Meeting of 2023
The board’s diverse agenda included updates from Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy regarding new kosher meal options available for students in the district, an increasing demand for electric vehicle chargers on campus, and the nationwide search for a new Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) principal. The Beverly Hills Unified School...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Charter Elementary Parents Raise Concerns About Principal
Group of anonymous parents circulating list of grievances. Parents at Pacific Palisades Charter Elementary School are raising concerns about the administration of the current principal Juliet Herman, who has been the principal since June 2020. The parents who have spoken to us, who wish to remain anonymous for fear of...
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Former LA County official gets 2 years probation for taking bribes
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
LA City Council approves new tenant protections
The Los Angeles City Council voted for new renter protections Friday as the COVID-19 local state of emergency tenant protections are set to expire February 1.The tenant policy changes include expanding rules that require landlords to provide just cause evictions, relocation payments to tenants hit by annual rent hikes above 10 percent, and a one-month grace period for rent before evictions.Tenant groups have voiced their fears of a wave of evictions once the long-standing protections expire.At Friday's meeting, critics of the renter protections said they are not fair to landlords and said that many small and medium property owners will probably end up selling to corporations – which will in turn drive up rents."For housing providers, they're the ones that need to figure out how to deal with individuals who decide to not pay rent in some capacities," said Fred Sutton, California Apartment Association.From here the City Attorney's Office will draft the new tenant protection ordinance – which is expected to go into effect by the end of the month.Under the city's moratorium, tenants still have until Feb. 1, 2024, to repay rent accumulated from Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023.
Ex-Farmers Insurance lawyer awarded $2.26M in attorneys’ fees
A former staff attorney for Farmers Insurance who accepted a reduced award of more than $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages in his employment suit against the company has been granted another $2.26 million in attorneys’ fees. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ruth A. Kwan issued her ruling...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
