Meet Ashley: Longest resident at Union County Humane Society looking for forever family
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Ashley from the Union County Humane Society. She is looking for her fur-ever home. Ashley has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. She is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would love a family to take her on walks and spend time with her. She loves people and is great with children, but is the queen of the house preferring not to share her home with other dogs or cats.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human trafficking and involuntary manslaughter
A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman. Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human …. A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman.
Police: Man disarms Clintonville business security, drills into safe, steals $3,000
Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of disarming a Clintonville business’ security before drilling into a safe and stealing around $3,000. Columbus police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of […]
Man injured in far southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a far southeast Columbus shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened along Fallon Lane just after midnight. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a man being shot. When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man with...
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
Westerville non-profit host fundraiser to raise awareness on cervical cancer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — January is cervical cancer awareness month. The Crawford Crew founder Diane Crawford and Event Coordinator Allie Taylor discuss the importance of preventing cervical cancer and the "Raise A Racket" fundraiser with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. If you like to donate to...
Franklin County tenants accuse national property owner of shoddy repairs, excessive fees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — They thought they were moving into their dream home but ended up with a rental nightmare. That’s what tenants of one of the biggest landlords in the United States are saying, including some in central Ohio. An Arizona company called Progress Residential bought more than 200 houses in Franklin County between […]
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found Her
Rene Quinichett Combs and her family were part of founding the Village of Urbancrest, Ohio. They served on the Village Council and were civic leaders, volunteers, and decision-makers. She came from a large, loving, supportive, and close-knit family, but her children were her world.
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
Kidney transplant changes lives for Galion pastor and special donor
GALION–A longtime minister in town is getting a new lease on life thanks to a successful kidney transplant that’s been in the making for nearly a year. The Rev. Joe Stafford, 61, senior pastor of Wesley Chapel Church, underwent the surgery Jan. 6 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His donor? Jayme Sparks, a friend and active member of another Galion congregation, Grace Point Church.
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
614 Restaurant Week returns; see where to find specials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 614 Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 restaurants showcasing menu favorites or new creations for a discounted price. This year’s specials run Monday through Saturday with participating restaurants offering three-course meals ranging from $15 to $50. Guests can request the restaurant week menu when dining in, with many businesses […]
