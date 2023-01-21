Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Vols starting forward OUT against LSU
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
sportingalert.com
No. 16 Auburn’s win streak at 5 after downing South Carolina
Johni Broome scored 27 points as No. 16 Auburn won its fifth straight game, leading wire-to-wire in an 81-66 win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Broome shot 12 of 17 from the floor and also had 11 rebounds in the victory for the Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC). He also created a viral highlight early in the second half, throwing down an alley-oop with his left hand.
James scores 22, leads No. 9 Tennessee over LSU, 77-56
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). James had 13 points in 34 minutes against Mississippi State on Tuesday. Playing 31 minutes Saturday, James was 9-of-16 from the field. He matched his career-high with four 3-pointers. James was one point shy of equaling his career-best which came at Georgia last season. James was consistent throughout the game with 10 first-half points and 12 second-half points. Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 10 assists, which tied his career high. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key each had 10 points.
LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee
Tigers continue dominating the recruiting trail, set for a busy weekend in Baton Rouge.
WVNews
Virginia Tech 78, Duke 75
DUKE (14-6) Mitchell 3-6 1-2 8, Whitehead 4-6 0-0 10, Filipowski 9-17 7-9 29, Young 4-6 0-0 8, Proctor 4-12 0-0 10, Roach 3-9 0-1 6, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Grandison 0-1 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-12 75.
WVNews
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
WVNews
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
ATLANTA (100) Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 11, Collins 5-11 0-0 11, Capela 7-12 2-3 16, Murray 9-19 0-0 20, Young 7-16 7-10 21, Griffin 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, A.Holiday 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 100.
WVNews
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
CHARLOTTE (102) McDaniels 4-9 1-2 9, Washington 1-7 1-2 3, Plumlee 5-6 8-11 18, Hayward 4-7 3-4 11, Rozier 9-23 3-5 23, Thor 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 38-85 24-34 102.
WVNews
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
WVNews
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
MILWAUKEE (150) Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150.
LSU offers 3-star Mississippi DL who is trending toward Ole Miss
Kamron Beavers is a six-foot-four, 323-pound, three-star defensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Bay Springs, Mississippi where he plays for Bay Springs high school. The Bay Springs Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 14-1 and won the 1A state championship. Beavers is listed as a three-star by On3, and Ole Miss is a 70% favorite to land him.
WVNews
Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.
WVNews
Dingle scores 23, Pennsylvania routs Hartford 76-52
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 23 points in Pennsylvania's 76-52 victory over Hartford on Monday night. Dingle made 9 of 13 shots (4 for 8 from distance) for the Quakers (10-11). Max Martz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State
The Crimson Tide gets its second crack at the Bulldogs after winning in Starkville on Dec. 28.
SEC Weekend Recap: Auburn and Alabama stay hot, Texas A&M suffers first SEC loss
The third full weekend of SEC play has come and gone, and the SEC competition is slowly starting to come together. It was a quiet weekend as far as upsets were concerned. However, there was one SEC team that did suffer its first conference loss of the season. Texas A&M entered Saturday’s date with Kentucky with a 5-0 record in league play, but the Wildcats, who have something to prove at 3-3 against the SEC, used their homecourt to their advantage and defeated the Aggies at Rupp Arena.
WVNews
House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen House scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday night. House made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.
WVNews
Reep's game-winner picked as Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and undefeated Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday. The host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
LSU basketball drops sixth in a row to No. 9 Tennessee
The rough patch continued for LSU on Saturday. Hosting No. 9. , LSU lost its sixth straight game. It’s the fifth in a row the Tigers have dropped by double-digits. The game was out of reach at half, with LSU scoring just 22 points in the first 20 minutes.
Live Updates: No. 9 Tennessee at LSU
No. 9 Tennessee is back on the road at LSU on Saturday for a 4 p.m. Eastern Time start inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The shorthanded Vols came back from down nine points in the first half to win 70-59 at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Tennessee...
LSU visit blows away Mississippi 4-star WR
LSU made a huge splash during Mississippi 4-star WR JJ Harrell's weekend visit to Baton Rouge.
Comments / 0