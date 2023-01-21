The third full weekend of SEC play has come and gone, and the SEC competition is slowly starting to come together. It was a quiet weekend as far as upsets were concerned. However, there was one SEC team that did suffer its first conference loss of the season. Texas A&M entered Saturday’s date with Kentucky with a 5-0 record in league play, but the Wildcats, who have something to prove at 3-3 against the SEC, used their homecourt to their advantage and defeated the Aggies at Rupp Arena.

