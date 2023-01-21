Read full article on original website
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
'I was standing at the bar and my leg snapped in two': From shock diagnosis to Paralympic ambition
Refusing to let amputation sideline him from sport, Jake Woods is rebuilding his athletic career – only this time it’s his hands turning the pedals
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
chatsports.com
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn’t score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Citrus County Chronicle
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
BBC
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction
We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
chatsports.com
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Yardbarker
Premier League: Liverpool Reportedly Could Let €70M Rated Talent Leave, PSG Cited Among Interested Clubs
Lionel Messi’s future remains in the air and should the 35-year-old leave the French capital, there’s a hole in the Paris Saint-Germain attack. Additionally, Neymar Jr.’s exit rumors always surface during the summer. PSG will likely be in the market for another forward. However, the amount they’ll...
Liverpool locked in takeover talks with Qatari group set for deal in 'near future': report
Liverpool look ready for the takeover, with the Qatar Investment Authority potentially in place very soon
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Gunners offer to pay £52.5m Zubimendi release clause, Kiwior watches Man Utd win in stands
ARSENAL have reportedly offered to pay a £52.5million release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are celebrating a huge win over Manchester United thanks to Eddie Nketiah's last-minute winner at the Emirates. Jakub Kiwior watched on and Leandro Trossard made his debut as the Gunners continued...
Spurs need to get nasty as Harry Kane D-day looms, with Man United keen on the striker this summer
DANIEL MATTHEWS: So maybe now, after all the brinkmanship and all these years, the time is nigh for Harry Kane to begin the next phase of his record-chasing career.
Yardbarker
Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham
Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
