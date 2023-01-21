ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first...
Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg scored early and Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (30-11-8)....
Hurricanes top Stars in OT to win matchup of 1st-place teams

DALLAS (AP) — The only way the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars meet again this season is if they make the Stanley Cup Final. While there's still a long way to go, both teams are playing pretty good hockey just before the All-Star break. Martin Necas scored 1:34 into...
Blue Jackets snap Oilers’ six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
