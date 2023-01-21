Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Colts' Jim Irsay reportedly wants Jeff Saturday as HC, getting pushback within organization
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL after naming ESPN analyst and former Colt Jeff Saturday as head coach, replacing the fired Frank Reich in Week 10. However, if owner Jim Irsay has his way, the Colts might stun the football world again by removing the interim tag from Saturday's title.
Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, other 49ers among finalists for several NFL awards
Several members of the San Francisco 49ers are among the finalists for annual NFL awards. The league announced the finalists for several Associated Press 2022 NFL awards, including NFL Coach of the Year and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kyle Shanahan is among the finalist for NFL Coach of...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends Arik Armstead over missed safety vs. Cowboys
"I think he thought Dak was going to throw it, so I think he was going in there with the mindset to get his hands up to try to tip it. And then Dak didn’t and it caught him off guard and then he was afraid the position he was in, he was about to hit him high and get a penalty," Shanahan told reporters on Monday, as shared by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "When you’re approaching a quarterback, it’s so hard for these guys to hit in that target area and not get a penalty that you really have to approach it the right way...He didn’t want to get that 15-yard penalty."
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL world reacts to incredible Christian McCaffrey stat
The San Francisco 49ers have been undoubtedly the hottest team in the NFL. They’ve won their last 11 games including a postseason win last weekend over the Seattle Seahawks. Much of this has been due to the excellent play of star running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Pro Bowler yet again proved his worth on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to incredible Christian McCaffrey stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers headed back to NFC title game as Mike McCarthy mangles clock again
No Cowboys playoff loss would be complete without Mike McCarthy committing crimes against the clock, even if this one wasn't quite a felony.
Joe Buck Trolled Fan in Starbucks Ahead of Cowboys vs. 49ers
Joe Buck takes his job as a sports broadcaster very seriously. It’s why he’s one of the best to do it. But when it comes to random fans asking him questions about his gigs, he likes to have some fun. Buck shared a funny story on Twitter over...
George Kittle’s unbelievable circus catch sets up game-winning 49ers’ touchdown
It started with an outstretched right hand. Then, a bounce off the helmet. Another deflection off both hands. And finally, as he fell toward the ground, 49ers tight end George Kittle completed a juggling catch that brought San Francisco near midfield in the third quarter of their divisional-round playoff win over Dallas on Sunday. The 49ers later scored a touchdown to cap the drive and take a 16-9 lead with less than 15 minutes to go in the contest. San Francisco won 19-12. Kittle had five catches for 95 yards, with that circus catch going for a 30-yard gain. “I was...
