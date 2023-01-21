ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

fox8live.com

Two-alarm fire decimates Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire decimated the Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish fire officials said Monday night (Jan. 23). Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7:05 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:13 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

fox8live.com

Smoke seen billowing from Chalmette refinery, cause unknown

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Dark smoke was seen billowing from what appeared the be the PBF Chalmette oil refinery Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on a possible fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

Kenner truck and tractor-trailer collide, 1 sent to hospital

KENNER, La. — A collision on the interstate in Kenner Monday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to Kenner police, a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 10 at Loyola and Williams Boulevard around 4:37 a.m. The two right lanes of the interstate were blocked for...
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck

At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field

SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

fox8live.com

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA

