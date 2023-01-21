ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NC State's Smith still sore, no decision yet on status for Notre Dame game

NC State guard Terquavion Smith will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game with Notre Dame, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said Monday. Smith was injured in Saturday's 80-69 loss to North Carolina after a hard fall on a drive to the basket on which he was fouled by UNC's Leaky Black. Smith reported neck and elbow pain and numbness in his right arm. He left the court on a stretcher and went to UNC Medical Center.
RALEIGH, NC
NCCU fall to Hawks in thriller

Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team fell 59-58 to Maryland Eastern Shore in a heartbreaker inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday night. In the first 20 minutes, both teams started off struggling from the field until the Eagles were able to score the first...
DURHAM, NC
Leap of faith: NC pastor goes skydiving on 98th birthday

WILSON, N.C. — Like your standard southern preacher, Roy Jernigan doesn't skimp when it comes to storytelling. Born in the early 1920s, Jernigan recalls experiences from decades ago with clarity, speaking with a regard for dignity, hard work and fortitude that many consider the more admirable traits of his generation. The economic hardships of the 1930s, enduring the horrors of war and making it through without modern-day conveniences and technological advances were among the realities of life.
WILSON, NC
Alzheimer's: Letting go

RALEIGH, N.C. — I have found that one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s and the best tool in the toolkit is that of letting go. At first it was hard. It took time, but I became adept at quickly letting go of a lost skill, connection, or phase of my mom’s progression with the disease and embracing what we could share. So much is quickly fleeting, you have to grab it while you can, before it’s gone.
RALEIGH, NC
Hog truck flips, I-95 South may be closed for hours

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 was closed Monday afternoon, and it may not reopen for hours. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated all lanes may not reopen until 7 p.m.
WADE, NC
Chapel Hill police find missing woman

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Sunday morning for Lydia Terry Upchurch, 78, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Upchurch was safely located Sunday evening around 6 p.m. The Chapel Hill Police Department asked for the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
WADE, NC
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
