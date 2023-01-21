Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Holliday: Duke, UNC are winners in great Triangle doubleheader
We’ll always remember January 21 as the day Terquavion Smith took a terrible fall and Leaky Black was ejected for his role in Smith’s very hard landing. Happily, Smith is now out of the hospital and listed by NC State as day to day. Terquavion Smith’s injury notwithstanding,...
Virginia Tech beats Duke 78-75, Whitehead leaves with injury
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Grant Basile scored 15 of his 24 points in the second half, Sean Pedulla had 16 points and five assists and Virginia Tech beat Duke 78-75 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7 ACC) hadn't won since topping Grambling on...
NC State's Smith still sore, no decision yet on status for Notre Dame game
NC State guard Terquavion Smith will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game with Notre Dame, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said Monday. Smith was injured in Saturday's 80-69 loss to North Carolina after a hard fall on a drive to the basket on which he was fouled by UNC's Leaky Black. Smith reported neck and elbow pain and numbness in his right arm. He left the court on a stretcher and went to UNC Medical Center.
Grimsley freshman QB Faison Brandon adds offers from NC State, Virginia Tech
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon added two more Division I offers on Monday. According to his Twitter account, Brandon received offers from NC State and Virginia Tech, his third and fourth offers. Playing behind senior quarterback Ryan Stephens this past season, Brandon saw action...
NCCU fall to Hawks in thriller
Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team fell 59-58 to Maryland Eastern Shore in a heartbreaker inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday night. In the first 20 minutes, both teams started off struggling from the field until the Eagles were able to score the first...
Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks to perform at PNC this Spring
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has added a stop in Raleigh to her 2023 tour. The "White Witch" and former member of Fleetwood Mac will be performing at PNC Arena in Raleigh on May 12. Tickets go on sale to the general...
Leap of faith: NC pastor goes skydiving on 98th birthday
WILSON, N.C. — Like your standard southern preacher, Roy Jernigan doesn't skimp when it comes to storytelling. Born in the early 1920s, Jernigan recalls experiences from decades ago with clarity, speaking with a regard for dignity, hard work and fortitude that many consider the more admirable traits of his generation. The economic hardships of the 1930s, enduring the horrors of war and making it through without modern-day conveniences and technological advances were among the realities of life.
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
No more needles? That’s a promise of new drug delivery tech from Chapel Hill startup
CHAPEL HILL – Imagine receiving a COVID-19 vaccine not from the jab of a needle and syringe but by slipping a thin, clear film smaller than a postage stamp inside your cheek or under your tongue and letting it dissolve. That’s one of the potential benefits of a new...
NC-55 bypass in Holly Springs closed this week for construction
Work on the extension of the Triangle Expressway is causing overnight road closures. One section of the N.C. Highway 55 bypass in Holly Springs will be closed between East Williams Street and Old Smithfield Road overnight from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Access to the expressway will be available during...
Raleigh Lunar New Year organizer shares efforts that went into security at this year's celebration
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's Lunar New Year celebrations took place in Dorton Arena last week. This year's celebration went smoothly, but for one celebration over 2,000 miles away, it was anything but. 11 people were shot and killed Saturday during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, Calif., the...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Alzheimer's: Letting go
RALEIGH, N.C. — I have found that one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s and the best tool in the toolkit is that of letting go. At first it was hard. It took time, but I became adept at quickly letting go of a lost skill, connection, or phase of my mom’s progression with the disease and embracing what we could share. So much is quickly fleeting, you have to grab it while you can, before it’s gone.
Hog truck flips, I-95 South may be closed for hours
WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 was closed Monday afternoon, and it may not reopen for hours. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated all lanes may not reopen until 7 p.m.
Dollar General sales Jan. 22-28: BBQ Sauce, soup, mustard, juice, pain relief, laundry detergent
Dollar General has new sales this week including BBQ Sauce, soup, mustard, Heinz 57 Sauce, Valentine's candy, crackers, juice, pain relief, laundry detergent, cold medicine, bath tissue and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices...
Chapel Hill police find missing woman
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Sunday morning for Lydia Terry Upchurch, 78, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Upchurch was safely located Sunday evening around 6 p.m. The Chapel Hill Police Department asked for the...
I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon
WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
