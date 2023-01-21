ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsgw.com

California reeling after three mass shootings in as many days

Seven people were killed and one critically wounded in a mass shooting at two mushroom farms in the city of Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, CBS Bay Area reports. A suspect turned himself in, authorities say. It was the second California mass shooting in three days and was followed...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
wsgw.com

Suspect in custody after Half Moon Bay shooting, police say

A suspect is in custody after a “shooting incident with multiple victims” in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, California, according to messages posted on social media by the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it responded to a shooting with multiple victims near...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy