Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud
Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1942, a son of the late Clyde Allen and Eleanor Wallace McCloud. He was married to Janice Eileen McCloud, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2021. Surviving are six children, Eleanor McCloud of Clarksburg, Deborah Hileman and her husband Mark of Georgia, Clyde W. “Wally” McCloud, Jr. of Salem, Steven Loar and his wife, Rocky of Jane Lew, Michael Loar and his wife Michelle of Marshville and Mark Loar of Morgantown; ten grandchildren, Kaitlyn McCloud, Ty McCloud, Valerie Swiger, Brittany Riffle, Mackenzie Purnell, Kimberly Berdon, Ashley Wolfe, Matthew Loar, Meghan Bartley and Alex Loar; 10 great grandchildren, Landon, Kyler, Reagan, Henley, Taron Rose, Mila, Sawyer, Easton, Renley and Killian; and two siblings, Florence Adams of Doddridge County and Dave McCloud of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Steven Hileman. Mr. McCloud was a graduate of Victory High School and was retired from Union Carbide Corporation in the Furnace Control Department. He was Christian by faith. Wally liked to hunt and was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt. He loved his dogs, King and Sammy, and cherished time with his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Clark
Patricia Ann Clark, 59, of Weston, passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Akron, OH. Patricia was born in Weston on May 28, 1963, a daughter of the late Orval “Vincent” and JoAnn Riffle Sprouse. On February 13, 2010, Patricia married Maxwell Lamar Clark and together they shared nearly twelve wonderful years. In addition to her husband, Patricia will forever be remembered by her three step-children: Amiee Clark of Los Angles, CA, Brooke Clark of Dover, AR, and Chris Clark of Russellville, AR; three step-grandchildren: Jaden Morgan, River Miller, and Phoenix Miller; one brother, Danny Sprouse and wife, Leslie, of Jane Lew; two nieces: Jalen and Marlie Sprouse; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Patricia graduated from Lewis County High School as a member of the Class of 1982 and was employed with Hardees in Weston for a few years. She spent her days taking care of her home and family and was a Christian by faith. In her spare time Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking delicious meals for her family and friends, and traveling, especially to auctions and yard sales throughout the state. Above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pumphrey Cemetery in Orlando. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Ann Clark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 23
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses back door Roth. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County. Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Miller had...
Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be coming to Clarksburg this weekend. The PAAC, or Partnership of African American Churches, COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host the clinic at Kelly Williams Community Center in Clarksburg. The clinic will be held on Saturday from 12-3...
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
BPD asking for help identifying owner of truck that left scene of crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to identify the owner of a truck that left the scene of a crash on Monday. The accident happened on Rt. 50, according to Ofc. Thomas with the BPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomas...
Bridgeport residents to see changes to their water bill in April
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council covered a variety of topics at its council meeting. Council voted in favor of an ordinance that raised water rates in the city. However, customers will not see this on their bill until April. The increase comes as the city purchased its water...
New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
Buckhannon-Upshur HS offering tax prep course
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the official start of tax season. For some paying to file, tax returns can be a tough bill to foot. Some local students are trying to help. There are a lot of subjects for high schoolers to spend their time on, but at Buckhannon-Upshur...
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (1/23/23 at 2:53 p.m.):. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Chad Ashby Ballard has been located. Further information is not being released at this time, the department said. ORIGINAL STORY (1/23/23 at 1:15 p.m.) The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a...
MCSO asking for help identifying man involved with breaking-and-entering
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man involved with a breaking-and-entering crime. The MCSO says the man pictured above was involved in a breaking-and-entering on Monday at Kinder Haus Child Care Center. Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked...
BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office seized several guns, thousands of dollars, and hundreds of grams of drugs from a man’s home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving weapons at a home on Rt. 20 in Barbour County on Sunday, according to a release from the BCSO.
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say
ROSEMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired and saw 48-year-old Travis Blake, of Rosemont, standing in her yard, according to a criminal complaint.
Local tax professional offers tips for filing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tax filing season officially kicked off Monday. Danny Fink is a tax expert with Premier Tax Consulting in Morgantown. He says you’re looking to get your refund sooner than later, you may want to consider filing early, but if you have a business or own properties, you may have to wait.
