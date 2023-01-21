Patricia Ann Clark, 59, of Weston, passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Akron, OH. Patricia was born in Weston on May 28, 1963, a daughter of the late Orval “Vincent” and JoAnn Riffle Sprouse. On February 13, 2010, Patricia married Maxwell Lamar Clark and together they shared nearly twelve wonderful years. In addition to her husband, Patricia will forever be remembered by her three step-children: Amiee Clark of Los Angles, CA, Brooke Clark of Dover, AR, and Chris Clark of Russellville, AR; three step-grandchildren: Jaden Morgan, River Miller, and Phoenix Miller; one brother, Danny Sprouse and wife, Leslie, of Jane Lew; two nieces: Jalen and Marlie Sprouse; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Patricia graduated from Lewis County High School as a member of the Class of 1982 and was employed with Hardees in Weston for a few years. She spent her days taking care of her home and family and was a Christian by faith. In her spare time Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking delicious meals for her family and friends, and traveling, especially to auctions and yard sales throughout the state. Above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pumphrey Cemetery in Orlando. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Ann Clark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

