Anthony Gordon missed a second day of training with Everton on Wednesday amid talks over a potential £35m transfer to Newcastle. Everton rejected a £40m offer from Chelsea last summer for the England under-21 international, and had placed a £55m valuation on the homegrown talent, but look set to accept less following further negotiations with Newcastle. Gordon is believed to be keen on a move to the north east and has not trained with Everton while the two clubs discuss a deal. Everton say the 21-year-old’s absence was planned.
MADRID (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé’s goal early in the second half helped Barcelona defeat 10-man Real Sociedad 1-0 at home on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The result ended a nine-game winning streak for Sociedad, which played a man down from...
Australia have laid down an emphatic marker ahead of the Netball World Cup with a Quad Series triumph at the venue where they intend to reassert their global netball supremacy in August. The Diamonds successfully defended their Quad title without a single loss, beating their fiercest rivals New Zealand 56-50...
