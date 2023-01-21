ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

southarkansassun.com

Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix

A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
10NEWS

Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Florida

A legendary rock icon is returning to Florida. Stevie Nicks will perform in Orlando as part of her 2023 tour. The 2023 tour will start March 15 in Seattle and make its way to Kentucky, according to the Stevie Nicks' official website. The website also said she will perform May...
ORLANDO, FL

