FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week.
10NEWS
Elderly Florida woman who killed terminal husband in hospital charged with murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman who fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital was taken into custody over the weekend after SWAT team members used a nonlethal explosive device to distract her and then tried to use a stun gun on her, authorities said Monday.
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
southarkansassun.com
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact
A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
Woman fatally shot dying husband at hospital: police
Police say they're investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. The woman...
Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix
A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
10NEWS
Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Florida
A legendary rock icon is returning to Florida. Stevie Nicks will perform in Orlando as part of her 2023 tour. The 2023 tour will start March 15 in Seattle and make its way to Kentucky, according to the Stevie Nicks' official website. The website also said she will perform May...
Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free admission for kids throughout 2023
Thinking of fun ideas for the family this year, but don't want to break the bank? Look no further because these Florida parks are making it easy on the wallet all year long.
10NEWS
Entrance sign installed for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom Park
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Signage for one of Walt Disney World's newest attractions has been put up as the thrilling ride is expected to open to guests in less than three months. Imagineers installed the sign for TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney Parks announced Tuesday. The...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
10NEWS
Crowds lined up for a final ride on Disney World's Splash Mountain
ORLANDO, Fla. — Crowds flocked to Disney World over the weekend to bid farewell to Br'er Rabbit and his crew for the last time. Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain, as we knew it, closed for good on Monday, Jan. 23, to be reimaged as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024.
