ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa GOP Moves To Stop SNAP Users From Buying White Rice, Fresh Meat And More

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lDem_0kMokwg500

A new bill introduced by Iowa House Republicans last week could drastically cut the types of food that people in the state can buy using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

SNAP, previously known as the Food Stamp Program, is a form of federal food assistance for people with low to no income. Recipients can use SNAP benefits to purchase various items at the grocery store, including fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, snacks and more.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service runs the SNAP program . The new bill, brought forward on Jan. 11, proposes that Iowa request a waiver from the USDA to let it limit the foods that can be purchased with SNAP benefits inside the state. The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

The proposed waiver would restrict SNAP purchases to items that appear on the state’s approved food list for a different federal initiative, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. Also known as WIC , the program provides food assistance for pregnant people, new mothers and young children, and it is significantly more limited than SNAP.

“Iowans on SNAP would not be able to buy meat, flour, butter, cooking oil, frozen prepared foods,” Luke Elzinga, the chair of the nonprofit Iowa Hunger Coalition, told Iowa’s News Now . “It’s a huge list.”

In lieu of fresh meat, canned salmon and tuna would be allowed , according to a list of Iowa’s approved WIC foods . In addition to pantry staples like flour and oil, other prohibited items would include canned soup and sliced cheese. Only brown, and not white, rice would be permitted, and shoppers would have to swap white bread and pasta for 100% whole-grain versions.

The Iowa Hunger Coalition slammed the bill in a statement , saying it would “restrict SNAP participants’ ability to make their own food choices, take food away from Iowans, and increase hunger and food insecurity in our state.”

In addition to limiting eligible foods, the bill would also impose multiple restrictions making it more difficult for people to qualify for SNAP in the first place.

Comments / 489

Ashlyn Rodriguez
2d ago

People have kids to feed and can't afford a lot and now your talking about taking away more for our people and children this world is becoming real sad

Reply(43)
123
Guest
2d ago

That limits people’s ability to cook meals for their families or themselves. Meat. Fruits. And vegetables are important for healthy bodies! They need to limit junk food items!!!

Reply(48)
106
Julie Bryne
2d ago

the GOP are the very same ones that want to force women to give birth to more poor babies! i always said they didnt give a damn about poor children after they were born.only before!😡🤬

Reply(7)
68
Related
mystar106.com

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
Edy Zoo

Iowa set to impose restrictive changes on SNAP benefits: What food recipients can no longer buy at the grocery store

DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa is set to introduce a series of stringent restrictions on its SNAP benefits program, potentially limiting what food recipients can buy at the grocery store. House File 3, presented by Republican representatives in the Iowa House of Representatives, outlines proposed changes to several public assistance programs, including Medicaid and SNAP.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences

Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

So many questions, but so few answers

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Freedom is free at Quitline Iowa

Quitline Iowa is a way for you to be free from tobacco addiction, plus the help you can get from Quitline is free of charge for anyone living in Iowa. One of the most important factors in your success in quitting tobacco is your commitment to making a change for the better. Take the commitment quiz posted on the Quitline Iowa website to assess your readiness.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
IOWA STATE
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy