WHEC TV-10

Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as its Western allies move to supply Kyiv with more powerful military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated to approve sending tanks to Ukraine. But Polish...
WHEC TV-10

Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even if...
WHEC TV-10

US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada — the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
The Associated Press

House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran’s government, which has engaged in...
WHEC TV-10

Russia expels Estonia’s ambassador

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is expelling Estonia’s ambassador and the country’s diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday. The statement said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the European...
WHEC TV-10

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on gun violence in the United States. Gun violence is so regular an occurrence in the United States that no incident, however tragic, comes as a surprise. But events in recent days deserve special attention all the same, as they underscore a core truth about responding to gun violence: changing just one or two rules would not be enough.
WHEC TV-10

Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For six years, Pravinbhai Parmar’s farm in Gujarat state in western India has been lined with rice, wheat and solar panels. The 36-year-old is among a handful of farmers in his native Dhundi village who have been using solar power to irrigate crops. “I...
