Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as its Western allies move to supply Kyiv with more powerful military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated to approve sending tanks to Ukraine. But Polish...
Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even if...
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada — the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran’s government, which has engaged in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules. “In...
Russia expels Estonia’s ambassador
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is expelling Estonia’s ambassador and the country’s diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday. The statement said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the European...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on gun violence in the United States. Gun violence is so regular an occurrence in the United States that no incident, however tragic, comes as a surprise. But events in recent days deserve special attention all the same, as they underscore a core truth about responding to gun violence: changing just one or two rules would not be enough.
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims seek monitor for Boeing after plea deal
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Relatives of people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to name an independent corporate monitor to oversee Boeing Co's (BA.N) compliance efforts with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.
Review: OK, boomers, ‘The Aftermath’ dives into major shifts
“The Aftermath: the Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America” by Philip Bump (Viking) At the outset of his book, columnist Philip Bump makes it clear that he’s writing about an America undergoing massive shifts as the baby boom generation ages. “We...
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
BENGALURU, India (AP) — For six years, Pravinbhai Parmar’s farm in Gujarat state in western India has been lined with rice, wheat and solar panels. The 36-year-old is among a handful of farmers in his native Dhundi village who have been using solar power to irrigate crops. “I...
