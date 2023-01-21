Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Chinese New Year on Maui features special event at Lahaina Cannery
Lahaina Cannery kicks off Chinese New Year on Jan. 28 with a special performance of Taiko Drums, firecrackers and the traditional “feeding of the lions. This free cultural experience, which runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. It is led by the island’s Maui Taiko and O’ahu’s enigmatic Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, which will usher in the “Year of the Rabbit” for West Maui residents and visitors.
mauinow.com
Kaunoa Senior Services seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels
Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to qualified seniors in their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. Candidates must be able to safely...
travelweekly.com
Redesigned visitor center takes whale-watching deeper
It's peak season for whale-watching in Hawaii right now, and just in time, a newly redesigned visitor center has reopened in Kihei on the island of Maui after undergoing renovations for five years. The visitor center, managed by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, is filled with exhibits...
The good Samaritan of Maui
The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
mauinow.com
Hoʻokipa and Baldwin beach parks closed due to high surf
The County of Maui closed Hoʻokipa Beach Park and Baldwin Beach Park due to high surf Sunday. A National Weather Service warning, which forecast dangerous large breaking waves of 35 to 45 feet along north facing shores of Maui and Molokaʻi, remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
mauinow.com
18 individuals arrested in warrant sweep on Maui
A total of 18 individuals were arrested in Maui County during a warrant sweep conducted in partnership with the US Marshals Service. The interagency crackdown was conducted between Jan. 9-11, 2023, and was done in partnership with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, and the US Marshals Service.
mauinow.com
Bill on residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale surfaces for review
A bill relating to residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale, will be reconsidered at the Maui County Council meeting on Jan. 27. Bill 103, CD1, FD1 (2022) seeks to protect the housing supply for Maui County residents, according to Councilmember Gabe Johnson of Lānaʻi. Johnson said passage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With just a year under his belt, MPD chief reflects on his achievements and obstacles
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just a year under his belt, Maui County’s top cop says he is proud of his progress. But he also admits there are some things he could have done better. John Pelletier has been in charge of the Maui Police Department for 401 days now.
mauinow.com
Council to consider override of veto for Bill 103 relating to workforce housing
The Maui County Council will consider overriding former Mayor Victorino’s veto of Bill 103 (2022) relating to residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale at the upcoming council meeting on Jan. 27, Councilmember Tamara Paltin announced. Bill 103 (2022), introduced by Councilmember Paltin, amends the residential workforce housing deed...
