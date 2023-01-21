James Madison’s winter sports teams have picked up where the fall programs left off in their transition from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference. Women’s basketball is atop the standings and has won 14 of its last 15 games. The Dukes have already won three more games than last season. The men’s team is among the national leaders in scoring. That’s after a fall season in which the Dukes won the league volleyball championship and played for the men's and women's soccer titles. They would have played for the football title but were ineligible in their first year at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO