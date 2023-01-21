The city of Brookfield common council meeting on Jan. 17th, 2023. (Screenshot | city of Brookfield common council video) Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO