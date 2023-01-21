ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos

Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas. In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
POPSUGAR

People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
OK! Magazine

Two Peas In A Pod! Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Film TikTok Amid His Tense Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Though Scott Disick has kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian since she and Travis Barker got together, the awkwardness hasn't prevented him from being a present dad to their three kids.He even proved he's not too cool for TikTok, making a fun cameo in 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's video that recreated a moment from Zoolander.In the Tuesday, December 27, post, the reality star, 39, clad in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and pajamas pants, purposely bumps into his little girl, who then falls to the ground."Excuse me bruh," Scott mouths, as Penelope, wearing a tie dye sweat...
extratv

Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!

Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name. She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE." The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider

According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'

"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
E! News

E! News

