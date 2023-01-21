Read full article on original website
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas. In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Two Peas In A Pod! Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Film TikTok Amid His Tense Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian
Though Scott Disick has kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian since she and Travis Barker got together, the awkwardness hasn't prevented him from being a present dad to their three kids.He even proved he's not too cool for TikTok, making a fun cameo in 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's video that recreated a moment from Zoolander.In the Tuesday, December 27, post, the reality star, 39, clad in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and pajamas pants, purposely bumps into his little girl, who then falls to the ground."Excuse me bruh," Scott mouths, as Penelope, wearing a tie dye sweat...
Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!
Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name. She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE." The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider
According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival
A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
Khloe Kardashian Spotted by Tristan Thompson’s Side After His Mother Andrea’s Sudden Death
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram A sudden loss. Kris Jenner confirmed that Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Jenner, 67, […]
