ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2023 NFL mock draft projects 4 Crimson Tide stars in first round

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415Yuq_0kMojjU500
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

With the 2023 college football offseason upon us, it’s time for fans and analysts to focus on the upcoming NFL draft. This draft is expected to feature multiple Alabama standouts, a practice that has been commonplace in the Nick Saban era.

The latest 2023 mock draft by Natalie Miller of the Draft Wire features four Crimson Tide players from both sides of the ball.

The first two picks are expected to be quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., but the question remains: who will be the first overall selection?

Miller’s mock draft has an answer to that question and a few other interesting selections.

No. 1 - Will Anderson Jr., OLB (Chicago Bears)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHadi_0kMojjU500
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears may end up trading this pick to a team in need of a quarterback. However, if the front office decides to keep it, then a defensive player is the right pick for the franchise. Will Anderson Jr. is the best player on the board and becomes the Crimson Tide’s first No. 1 overall draft selection in the modern draft era.

No. 2 - Bryce Young, QB (Houston Texans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaJ1x_0kMojjU500
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It would be a surprise to many if Bryce Young wasn’t the first quarterback off the board. The Houston Texans have put together a solid offensive unit that is in desperate need of a quarterback. Young would be the franchise guy for a Texans franchise that’s trying to get back to the playoffs. Not to mention, Young has a strong connection with his former teammate and current Houston wide receiver John Metchie III.

No. 13 - Tyler Steen, OT (New York Jets)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6dm4_0kMojjU500
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Steen was a key transfer portal addition for the Crimson Tide heading into the 2022 college football season. The former Vanderbilt Commodore played well in his one season in Tuscaloosa and is now earning the attention of NFL front offices. Steen is relatively new to the first-round projections, which could change as the draft gets closer. Is this an outlier, or is Steen about to rapidly rise up draft boards? The Jets aren’t missing too many pieces on offense, but adding Steen would definitely help.

No. 15 - Brian Branch, S (Green Bay Packers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5q5g_0kMojjU500
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers need help in the secondary and Brian Branch certainly boosts the defensive unit overall. Branch serves as a versatile defensive back and can serve as a strong contributor wherever he is placed on the field.

Notably missing: Jahmyr Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJfI0_0kMojjU500
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is excluded from this particular mock draft but is typically a late-first-round selection in most others. Miller included only one running back in this mock draft, which is Bijan Robinson of Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
thecomeback.com

Students ejected from game after horrible comments

Sports fans sometimes can be downright mean and cruel, especially in college. So when Alabama visited the Missouri Tigers Saturday night, you knew that eventually some fan or fans would take things too far when it came to comments about former Tide player Darius Miles. Miles was arrested last Sunday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSB Radio

Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star

The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy