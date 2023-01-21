Read full article on original website
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
WSMV
Neighborhood association leaders stepping into Belle Meade Plaza development controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza is still raising concerns to community members. Neighborhood leaders said they have sent a letter to Metro Council members asking for answers to a long list of questions. It’s a situation neighborhood leaders said they don’t understand. They’ve asked...
fox17.com
Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
Metro police arrest suspected serial dollar store robber
Metro police say they ended their Sunday night by making their third serial robbery arrest of the weekend.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
Victims thwart abduction attempt in Tennessee
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
East Nashville shooting leaves one person injured, police say
A person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in East Nashville, according to authorities.
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WSMV
Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Booze bandit: Alleged thief steals thousands of dollars worth of liquor from Nashville hotel
Metro police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect in a theft case from last week.
Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood
Police are investigating multiple car burglaries in Brentwood. One are is getting targeted the most.
WKRN
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins
A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
fox17.com
Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
Crash survivor still learning to walk after deadly Spring Hill crash years ago
This brought back flashbacks for Deann O'Brien, who was in a wreck not far from where Friday's crash occurred. She still suffers from PTSD after her crash on Nashville Highway and Carters Creek Pike.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
