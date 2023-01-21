ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox17.com

Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN

