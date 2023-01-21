ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Farmers Can Buy More Tax Free in 2023

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDFIW_0kMojG5800

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023.

Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing material, warranties, and most other items of tangible personal property used primarily in agricultural operations exempt from sales and use tax.

“Farming is an important industry in our state, and we were pleased to work with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and other stakeholders to expand the agricultural sales tax exemption,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

“The new tax exemptions will greatly benefit Tennessee’s farmers and foresters when purchasing what they need for their operations to thrive,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “As Tennessee’s number one industry, when agriculture is strong, everyone benefits. We appreciate our policymakers for recognizing the importance and impact of ag.”

To purchase farm equipment and machinery tax-free, farmers must show their Tennessee sales tax exemption card. To obtain a card, famers should complete the Agricultural Sales and Use Tax Exemption application.

Automobiles, trucks, household appliances, and gasoline or diesel fuel used in vehicles operated upon public highways remain subject to sales tax. Additionally, contractors and subcontractors who use property in the performance of a contract with a qualified farmer or nursery operator are subject to sales and use tax on that property.

For more information about the agricultural sales tax exemption, read this important notice and this tax manual on the Department of Revenue’s website. For questions, please call 615-253-0600 or email [email protected].

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
electrek.co

Rivian’s first solar-powered EV charger in Tennessee is now live

Rivian and solar company Clearloop have debuted the first of Rivian’s solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee. Rivian’s first Waypoints EV charger is in Paris, Tennessee, a city with a population of around 10,000 that’s two hours northwest of Nashville. Rivian’s new Waypoints at Eiffel Tower Park in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What to expect at the gas pump

Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. News at 11 on 1/23. The Seven on 1/23. News...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Here are some of the bills filed so far in the Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 113th General Assembly is underway in Tennessee, and many bills have already been filed for lawmakers to consider. They span a wide range of topics including abortion treatments, adoption, alcoholic beverages, education and health. Many also have a long way to go before they become...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

TVA chooses panel to review last month’s Arctic blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority has appointed a panel to study the coal and natural gas failures that led to rolling blackouts last month. The panel will include three people: Bob Corker, Joy Ditto and Mike Howard. Bob Corker is the former U.S. senator for Tennessee and former mayor of Chattanooga....
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Source

TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $400K in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023. Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities...
TENNESSEE STATE
courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
809
Followers
3K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy