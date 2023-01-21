ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

New Haven Independent

Mayor Tests Positive For Covid

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is working from home after testing positive Monday evening for Covid-19. Mayoral spokesperson Lenny Spieller said Elicker was ​“feeling under the weather” but well enough to work from home. Despite working long hours around the clock and meeting with people and attending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional

The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
ENFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite

BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

LEGO will be moving its Enfield Headquarters out of state

Karen Thomas, a certified etiquette educator, talks about etiquette we should follow when it comes to leaving money. A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bill proposes red-light camera pilot program for Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A new red light camera program could be coming to Waterbury. Waterbury lawmakers introduced a bill to the state house asking to pilot a red-light camera program. Representative Michael DiGiovancarlo is at the front of this campaign. He says he’s seen firsthand how dangerous driving has...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Lockheed Martin: Sikorsky will be impacted by ‘limited reduction in force’

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft will be impacted by a “limited” Lockheed Martin job reduction, the company confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday. “To improve efficiencies, position the business to remain cost competitive and address changes in program lifecycles, we made a difficult decision to reduce a limited number of positions within our Rotary […]
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing

(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT

