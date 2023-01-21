Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Lauren Murphy fights off corner criticism after rough UFC 283 loss: ‘Miss me with this double standard B.S.’
Lauren Murphy has had it with the reactions to her loss this past weekend in Brazil. “Lucky” made the trip to Rio de Janeiro for a big UFC 283 flyweight bout against her fellow one-time title challenger in the weight class, Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately, the result was a brutal one as Murphy was battered for three straight rounds by the former strawweight champion en route to a unanimous decision loss.
MMA Fighting
Nick Diaz makes movie debut in upcoming Jean-Claude Van Damme film, ‘badass fight scene’ teased
Nick Diaz always keeps it real, but he probably didn’t have to for his first movie acting gig. The UFC star and former Strikeforce champion has a role in an upcoming film starring action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme titled Darkness of Man. A release date is yet to be announced for the in-production project, which is directed by James Cullen Bressack and also stars Eric Roberts, Shannen Doherty, Kristanna Loken, and martial arts icon Cynthia Rothrock.
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya predicts Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight will draw near 2.5 million PPV buys
Oscar De La Hoya sees Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis delivering at the box office. The gears are in motion for Garcia and Davis to collide in a massive boxing bout with April 15 the targeted date. Both fighters are undefeated, with Garcia at 23-0 (19 KOs) and Davis at 28-0 (26 KOs). Davis currently reigns as the WBA lightweight champion.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 medical suspensions: Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira both suffer broken noses
Eleven fighters received 180-day medical suspensions by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) following Saturday night’s UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, the commission revealed to MMA Fighting on Monday. The list includes now-retired former champ Glover Teixeira, who suffered a nasal fracture. Jamahal Hill, who defeated him via...
MMA Fighting
TUF 30 winner Juliana Miller faces Veronica Macedo at UFC 286
The Ultimate Fighter season 30 winner Juliana Miller has her next assignment as she’s expected to face Veronica Macedo at the upcoming UFC 286 card in London on March 18. UFC officials confirmed the fight Wednesday. Miller makes her first appearance since winning the reality show competition this past...
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka targeting summer return from shoulder injury: ‘It’s getting much better than everybody expects’
Jiri Prochazka is coming to reclaim the light heavyweight title. At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill won the vacant light heavyweight title with a dominating display against former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Shortly after the fight, Prochazka, who vacated the title in November after suffering a shoulder injury, sent a warning to the new champion, saying, “Congratulation. I’m coming.” And apparently Prochazka is coming sooner than most expected.
MMA Fighting
UFC champ Alex Pereira eyes May return with Robert Whittaker if Israel Adesanya doesn’t want immediate rematch
RIO DE JANEIRO — Alex Pereira is already planning his next move as UFC middleweight champion. Months removed from his thrilling fifth-round knockout victory over Israel Adesanya to capture the 185-pound championship in New York, “Poatan” said in an interview with MMA Fighting that re-entering the octagon in May would be “perfect”, but the opponent is still yet to be determined.
MMA Fighting
Sayif Saud: Brandon Moreno suffered ‘serious’ knee injury prior to UFC 283 title win
Brandon Moreno may have looked incredible in his undisputed title win this past weekend, but the road to UFC 283 was a bumpy one. Moreno picked up a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo in their fourth meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Assassin Baby” delivered one of the best performances of his career in the victory, but along the way, his head coach Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA revealed that Moreno dealt with a lot in fight camp.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, John Kavanagh, Luke Rockhold, and Sayif Saud
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap UFC 283 and another wild weekend in combat sports. 2 p.m.: Fortis...
MMA Fighting
John Hackleman retires from cornering after trying to call off Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
John Hackleman wanted to stop the fight between his longtime student Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill after the fourth round of UFC 283’s headliner. Were he the chief corner, referee Marc Goddard would have listened to him and waved off the action in favor of Hill. “I’m a known...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno, Oscar De La Hoya, Sage Northcutt and Todd Duffee
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest episode of On The Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 283
As the first UFC pay-per-view event becomes a thing of the past, what’s next for the new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill after his incredible performance against the now retired Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? What about the now undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round TKO win in the co-main event, as well as his longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo?
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: The fallout of UFC 283, Jamahal Hill’s title win
UFC 283 is officially in the books with two new champions in Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno. The overall fallout of the card comes from many different directions, which includes whether or not the new light heavyweight champion is getting the credit he deserves. On an all-new Heck of a...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather books next exhibition bout against ex-Bellator fighter, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers
Floyd Mayweather is putting together quite a résumé of exhibition bouts since his retirement from professional competition. Now he’s booked his next matchup. On Monday, Mayweather announced that he’ll be facing ex-Bellator fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Chalmers also confirmed the fight via his own Instagram page, touting that “it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”
MMA Fighting
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua speaks on legacy after final fight, wants to be remembered as ‘role model’
Mauricio Rua has a humble request for how fans should view him. The legendary “Shogun” retired on Saturday in his home country of Brazil after a loss to Ihor Potieria at UFC 283, a fight that concluded a 20-year journey that began in 2002. It was a longtime coming for Rua, 41, who has competed sporadically for the past few years.
