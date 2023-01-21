Brandon Moreno may have looked incredible in his undisputed title win this past weekend, but the road to UFC 283 was a bumpy one. Moreno picked up a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo in their fourth meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Assassin Baby” delivered one of the best performances of his career in the victory, but along the way, his head coach Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA revealed that Moreno dealt with a lot in fight camp.

2 DAYS AGO