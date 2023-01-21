Read full article on original website
UFC 283 results: Johnny Walker smashes Paul Craig for first-round TKO, reveals plan for two titles
RIO DE JANEIRO – Johnny Walker came out of the gate firing at UFC 283 and it resulted in a quick finish of Paul Craig. Walker (20-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) took advantage of Craig’s pursuit of the takedown and made him pay with heavy shots for the TKO finish at the 2:16 mark of Round 1 (via Twitter):
UFC 283 results: Brandon Moreno claims title in fourth meeting, sends Deiveson Figueiredo to bantamweight
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed flyweight champion after a bittersweet ending to a historic fourth meeting with his toughest rival. After a brilliant start to the flyweight title unification bout for Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) in the UFC 283 co-main event against Deiveson Figueiredo, a doctor’s stoppage led to the end of the fight after the third round. The right eye of Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) was swollen shut, resulting in the crowning of Moreno as champion at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Josiane Nunes def. Zarah Fairn at UFC 283: Best photos
Check out the best photos from Josiane Nunes’ unanimous decision win over Zarah Fairn at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. (Photos by Jason da Silva, USA TODAY Sports) Josiane Nunes (10-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) def. Zarah Fairn (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) via unanimous decision. Josiane...
Nicolas Dalby def. Warlley Alves at UFC 283: Best photos
Check out the best photos from Nicolas Dalby’s split decision win over Warlley Alves at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. (Photos by Jason da Silva, USA TODAY Sports) Nicolas Dalby (21-4-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) def. Warlley Alves (14-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) via split decision. UFC...
UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283 video: Brunno Ferreira devastates Gregory Rodrigues for upset knockout
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brunno Ferreira continued the theme of the UFC 283 prelims, where debuting fighters made the most of their first opportunities. In a middleweight bout he took on eight day’s notice, Ferreira (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) knocked out Gregory Rodrigues (13-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) with a devastating left hand that led to a stoppage at 4:13 of Round 1. The event took place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
Lauren Murphy lauds corner for not stopping fight in loss to Andrade at UFC 283
After a one-sided decision loss to former champion Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy said she’s ready to take some time off. Murphy (16-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC), who will turn 40 in July, was largely dominated from bell to bell by Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC), who swept the scorecards with two 10-8 rounds from two judges and one 10-8 frame from the third. Their women’s flyweight fight was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for a number of weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
