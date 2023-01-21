ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, NY

Savannah Bananas turned down $1 million in extra ticket revenue

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRVTR_0kMoiovv00

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole keeps the crowd pumped up during a rain delay. Photo Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Savannah Bananas have quickly become favorites for their fun play and their fan-oriented approach, and they demonstrated that this approach is not just for show with a recent move they made.

In a post on LinkedIn , Bananas owner Jesse Cole revealed that he turned down a $1 million ticket order from a ticket reseller that would have netted the team $500,000 in extra profit. The buyer was willing to pay $50 per ticket, twice the listed price, and then list the tickets on secondary and resale markets. The practice is not uncommon, and allows teams to turn a profit while resellers can take advantage of the secondary market and get a windfall themselves.

Cole said he did not consider accepting the offer “for even a second” because of his commitment to fans.

“This practice goes against the name of our company, Fans First Entertainment and everything we stand for,” Cole wrote . “Since Day 1, we’ve prided ourselves in creating an experience that is fans first. We’ve eliminated all ticket fees, service fees, convenience fees and even paid the taxes for our fans for every single order. On the secondary market, often many of these fees plus taxes are added to the already over-priced tickets. None of this seems fans first.”

Cole added that the team has a wait list of nearly 500,000 for a planned 33-city tour in 2023, and that he wants to ensure that as many people can see the Bananas play without having to take advantage of spectators.

Few owners would pass up an opportunity like this to make extra money, but Cole is a different breed. The Bananas have prioritized the fan experience every step of the way and have been rewarded for it with widespread popularity. They have even enlisted some prominent former players to join in some stunts with them.

The Bananas are set for a nationwide tour in 2023 with games from February through September. According to Cole, the team is working to add more dates as well.

H/T Front Office Sports

The post Savannah Bananas turned down $1 million in extra ticket revenue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen found

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
PENFIELD, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl

Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police arrest teenager, seize firearm, ammunition and drugs from residence

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy