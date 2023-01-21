Committee approves Great Salt Lake license plate

Nick Lobos cleans his 1950 Ford during the Rumble in the Park car show at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A 2021 study on Utah’s license plate program notes that of the 74 special license plates currently in circulation, 19 receive no revenue at all. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A bill that would create a Great Salt Lake special license plate and direct revenue toward lake-related preservation efforts passed committee Thursday.

The Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee approved Sen. Jen Plumb’s SB92 with a vote of 3-1. Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, was the only nay vote.

The plate would cost $25 at the time of registration in addition to any applicable license plate fees. Revenue from the sale of the plates would go into the Sovereign Land Management Account. Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, envisions small local agencies applying for those funds for research or education surrounding the lake.

“They wouldn’t be enormous amounts, but … $50,000 to an organization that is unfunded and is doing good work is a game changer,” Plumb said.

The idea came from two of Plumb’s constituents who reached out to her directly: a biologist and a municipal government worker. As a new senator, Plumb acknowledged that she would most likely not get the funds she was looking for to make a larger impact, hence the license plates. Still, Plumb said she is “excited” about the approval.

“We have got to do everything we can,” Plumb said. “It’s admittedly a very small step, but you know, it’s all the steps.”

If the Legislature approves the bill, the legislation would be enacted Nov. 1.