ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The actor who portrays Jesus in ‘The Chosen’ spoke at the March for Life this year

By Madison Selcho
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M21OU_0kMoiWzj00
Anti-abortion demonstrators march toward the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. ‘The Chosen’ star, Jonathan Roumie, spoke publicly about his anti-abortion views during the March for Life 2023. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Actor Johnathan Roumie, known for playing Jesus in “The Chosen,” was one of the keynote speakers at the 2023 March for Life .

Catholic News Agency reported that the actor spoke out publicly for the first time about his opposition to abortion during the event, which took place in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Related

Why was Jonathan Roumie at the March for Life?

“This guy made me do it,” Jonathan Roumie shared with those in attendance at the march, while pointing up at the sky to signal towards God. “And I’m a better man for it.”

Roumie spoke about the significance of being part of the March for Life, noting that this is the first time it’s been held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade .

“History has been made. Life has triumphed in an extraordinary way,” Roumie said . “The light of world, who is Jesus Christ, the author of life, his light has burned so very brightly within each and every one of you, irrespective of your specific beliefs, compelling you forward for one reason or another to stand together today to fight for the worthiest and noblest cause possible — which is to allow the unborn the right to enter into the world, and defeat those earthy forces who seek to destroy the very evidence of them.”

Aleteia reported that Roumie reminded those in attendance of God’s love for them and that they can use their unique strengths to help bring love and life to the world.

“True love gives way to life, not death,” Roumie said .

Related

What were the reactions to Roumie’s speech?

The Washington Examiner reported that those in the crowd were excited to see “The Chosen” star up on the podium and speaking out for the cause.

“Jonathan! Johnathan!” women reportedly screamed from the audience.

Christianity Today reported that others joined in the march along with Roumie. Students from Liberty University were asked to lead the march and carry the banner.

“I think it’s unusual for an evangelical institution to be asked to carry the banner and lead, but it’s an honor to have been asked,” the dean of the Liberty University School of Law, Morse Tan, said.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: March for Life crowd goes wild for The Chosen's 'TV Jesus'

When March for Life organizer Jeanne Mancini introduced the star of the viral television sensation The Chosen, a streaming series based on the life of Jesus, to the stage at this year's rally, the thousands of attendees standing on the National Mall went wild for actor Jonathan Roumie. "Jonathan! Jonathan!"...
Sturgis Journal

Shayne Looper: The Christian view of wealth: A nuanced perspective from Jesus

What is the Christian view of wealth? I don’t ask about the “religious view” of wealth because I am not qualified to present the views of other religions. Perhaps I should not even speak of the “Christian view of wealth,” since there is a wide range of opinion across Christian groups. The folks in the prosperity gospel camp, for example, do not see eye to eye with the brothers in a Franciscan monastery.
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
Jax Hudur

Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy