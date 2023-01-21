Read full article on original website
Related
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
morgancountyusa.org
Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal
The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
Crews say wind damage to Hagerstown church so extensive, building may not be salvageable
Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Commercial Observer
Frederick Affordable Housing Townhomes Trade for $24M
A joint venture between RailField Partners and L+M Development Partners has acquired Overlook at Avalon, a 113-unit affordable townhouse community in Frederick, Md., for $24 million. The majority of the acquisition cost—$18.8 million—was provided by in-place HUD financing. KB Companies, which developed the property in 2017 under the...
Metro News
Berkeley County sheriff responds to scrutiny after daughter’s traffic accident
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is responding to questions about how he responded following his daughter’s Jan. 6 car crash on Cemetery Road outside of Martinsburg. Portions of a Snapchat video posted on Facebook reportedly show Carrie Harmon, 22, the night of the accident expressing...
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Maryland
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Maryland is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WSET
Faulty wiring prompts response from Boonsboro crews twice in one day
BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — Boonsboro crews say fault wiring is behind two trips to the same residence for a report of a fire on Sunday. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company said it responded Sunday evening to a residence off of Hawkins Mill Road for the report of a structure fire.
wfmd.com
Two Homicide Suspects Indicted By The Frederick County Grand Jury
Both are charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder. (Photos from the Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday returned five indictments, including two for a homicide late last year. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, are charged as co-defendants with 1st-degree...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
Inside Nova
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses
Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
deltanews.tv
Carroll County Armed Robbery
Three men, including a father and son, are in police custody after an armed robbery and fight between one suspect and an off-duty game warden. More details are in the story.
