Morgan County, WV

Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
morgancountyusa.org

Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal

The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WTAJ

Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
Commercial Observer

Frederick Affordable Housing Townhomes Trade for $24M

A joint venture between RailField Partners and L+M Development Partners has acquired Overlook at Avalon, a 113-unit affordable townhouse community in Frederick, Md., for $24 million. The majority of the acquisition cost—$18.8 million—was provided by in-place HUD financing. KB Companies, which developed the property in 2017 under the...
FREDERICK, MD
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit

A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
WINCHESTER, VA
Shore News Network

Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
wfmd.com

One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night

The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Two Homicide Suspects Indicted By The Frederick County Grand Jury

Both are charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder. (Photos from the Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday returned five indictments, including two for a homicide late last year. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, are charged as co-defendants with 1st-degree...
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses

Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
deltanews.tv

Carroll County Armed Robbery

Three men, including a father and son, are in police custody after an armed robbery and fight between one suspect and an off-duty game warden. More details are in the story.

