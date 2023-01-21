ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tony Dungy apologizes after spreading debunked anti-trangender conspiracy theory

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7Ipe_0kMohrN500

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NBC analyst Tony Dungy apologized on Saturday after he posted a tweet this week pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about transgender and nonbinary children.

Dungy replied to a tweet from The Daily Wire on Wednesday that had a video of a Minnesota lawmaker advocating for schools in the state put menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms, too. This inclusion effort would be done to allow all people who menstruate access to the proper hygiene products, and it is a growing trend across the country.

Yet Dungy replied to the tweet to push a widely debunked conspiracy theory, which claimed that school districts in the United States were “putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as cats.”

This, obviously, is not true. The repeatedly in recent months.

Dungy deleted his tweet several hours later. He then apologized on Saturday, something he said he first issued on Thursday but “not everyone saw it.”

“I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way,” he wrote. ‘As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

Dungy's tweet drew intense backlash, and deservedly so. The conspiracy theory is simply being used by people on the political right as a talking point to harm transgender and nonbinary youth. This type of discrimination is on the rise, too. In a new poll from this week, 45% of transgender and nonbinary youth said they have been bullied online as a result of this rhetoric or policies, and more than half said they seriously considered suicide.

This isn't the first time Dungy has found himself in a situation like this, either. Dungy has a long history of discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community while using his religion as an excuse to do so. He also spoke at a March for Live event in Washington, D.C. on Friday and — the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field this season — while advocating for an end to abortion, which was a weird leap to make.

Despite his tweet this week, Dungy will still be on the air for NBC’s playoff coverage this weekend. He will participate in the network’s studio pregame and halftime shows for the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says

CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHO 13

Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News

Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News. Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the TODAY show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades. “You have brightened our mornings, Kerry on screen and off and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy