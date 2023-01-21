ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues

Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion. When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi is day-to-day following injury

During Thursday night’s game against the Las Vegas Knights, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi was forced to leave the game early after suffering what was later described as a “lower-body” injury. Bertuzzi played the first two periods but was unable to play during the third period after suffering the injury. There was never any point during the first two periods that Bertuzzi took a big hit, so the injury was a bit of a mystery. On Saturday, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde gave a promising update on Bertuzzi.
Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?

After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle

Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
Flyers travel to the Motor City to face Red Wings

The Philadelphia Flyers have a hefty schedule this week and it continues tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. The previous meeting between both teams was on March 22, 2022, and the Red Wings were victorious, 6-3. After a dominant win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, the Flyers came out...
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville.Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.Kuhlman broke a 3-3 tie with 11:16 left in regulation when his seemingly harmless shot from the side of the net...
NHL rumors: Latest asking price for potential Bo Horvat trade revealed

The rumor mill is starting to heat up with the March 3 NHL trade deadline less than six weeks away, and the name garnering most of the attention is Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat. The Canucks captain is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
