Oxford, MS

wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
SALTILLO, MS
travel2next.com

9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oxford police arrest two people for embezzling scratch-offs

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It turns out that having all the tickets may not improve your chances of winning the lottery. Late last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Thacker Road about possible inside theft. An investigation led them to Preshaye Hearn and Sincere Swims, both...
OXFORD, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide

On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS

