wcbi.com
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
Family, school remember children on 3rd anniversary of their shooting deaths
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked three years since 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and his niece, six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were fatally shot inside their home in Hickory Hill. The people responsible have still not faced justice. The school system those children attended honored their memories Friday night at halftime of the...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
wcbi.com
Oxford police arrest two people for embezzling scratch-offs
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It turns out that having all the tickets may not improve your chances of winning the lottery. Late last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Thacker Road about possible inside theft. An investigation led them to Preshaye Hearn and Sincere Swims, both...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide
On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
actionnews5.com
Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November. Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault. According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in...
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
