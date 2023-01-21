Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Related
Lakers Trade Acquisition Rui Hachimura's Status vs. Clippers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Rui Hachimura vs. the LA Clippers
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Spencer Dinwiddie lists differences between James Harden, Luka Doncic
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic have been viewed as similar players due to their offensive skills. Both are elite scorers, playmakers and rebounders. Both Harden and Doncic have an innate ability to lift their teams to greater heights and take games over in the...
Kawhi Leonard's Season-High Scoring Burst Leads Clippers to Win vs. Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs proved unable to overcome a season-high scoring display from LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Lakers News: Two Clippers Role Players Won’t Play Tuesday In Battle Of LA
The Battle of LA will be without two Clipper role players Tuesday night.
BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History
DeMar DeRozan made NBA history on Monday night.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Lakers Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks face a situation where making a big splash trade at the NBA trade deadline would be nice, but it isn’t feasible. They owe their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. With a persisting lack of identity,...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Interested in Wizards’ Rui Hachimura
The Dallas Mavericks could use some big-man help before the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline. Could a deal with the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura be the answer?
Kings rookie Keegan Murray on Sacramento’s stellar 133-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 133-100 blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about the boost from the opening quarter, the 12 made three-pointers in that first period to tie an NBA record, the boost from Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, the emphasis on rebounding in the […]
Injury Report: LeBron James' Status vs. Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James on the injury report vs. the LA Clippers
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Naz Reid Trade
The Clippers have been listed as a trade suitor for Minnesota Timberwolves big Naz Reid
Mavs Weren't Among Trade Finalists For Rui Hachimura Before Lakers Deal
How close were the Dallas Mavericks to getting a trade done with the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura? One NBA insider reveals the details.
Comments / 0