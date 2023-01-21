ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN

ktwb.com

Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

One dead after early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. 9th Street. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Stampede fall 3-1 to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey club fell, 1-3, during game one of a two-game series in Fargo, N.D. Friday evening. Sioux Falls moves to 13-19-1 this season with a conference record of 11-18-1. With almost 13 minutes off of the first period clock, Fargo’s JP Turner found the Force their first goal of the night off an assist from Kyle Smolen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
ktwb.com

Former Sioux Falls cop sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A former Sioux Falls police officer will spend time behind bars. Luke John Schauer, age 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of. supervised release. Schauer was convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Schauer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

