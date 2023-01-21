Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktwb.com
Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
ktwb.com
One dead after early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. 9th Street. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames...
ktwb.com
Stampede fall 3-1 to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey club fell, 1-3, during game one of a two-game series in Fargo, N.D. Friday evening. Sioux Falls moves to 13-19-1 this season with a conference record of 11-18-1. With almost 13 minutes off of the first period clock, Fargo’s JP Turner found the Force their first goal of the night off an assist from Kyle Smolen.
ktwb.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
ktwb.com
Former Sioux Falls cop sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A former Sioux Falls police officer will spend time behind bars. Luke John Schauer, age 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of. supervised release. Schauer was convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Schauer...
Comments / 0