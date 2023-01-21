FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey club fell, 1-3, during game one of a two-game series in Fargo, N.D. Friday evening. Sioux Falls moves to 13-19-1 this season with a conference record of 11-18-1. With almost 13 minutes off of the first period clock, Fargo’s JP Turner found the Force their first goal of the night off an assist from Kyle Smolen.

