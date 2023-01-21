ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana Men’s Basketball: Rankings Roundup

Through the ups and downs of a college basketball season, the various polls and statistical rankings of a team provide a nice counterbalance to the euphoria or despair the fanbase may be experiencing in a given moment. This new weekly column will take a look at how the Hoosiers stand in each ranking and how it’s changed over the previous seven days.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: Chris Holtmann Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule

Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann doesn't like one aspect of his team's schedule.  He spoke on 97.1 The Fan out of Ohio on Monday and said that he was displeased with the number of weekend home games his team got once the schedule was released. He felt that the number was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo

When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
COLUMBUS, OH
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana Men’s Basketball: Previewing Michigan State

Entering the season, most outlets projected Michigan State to finish somewhere near the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Tom Izzo’s group struggled through the Big Ten last year before losing to Duke in the NCAA tournament and his 2022 recruiting class was near the bottom of the conference, coming in at 58th nationally.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video

We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
COLUMBUS, OH
939thegame.com

Badgers Snap Skid, Upset OSU

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A flurry of third-period goals lifted Wisconsin to a 4-0 shutout of nationally-ranked Ohio State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Luke LaMaster opened the scoring early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0 after forty minutes. It was his first goal in a Badger uniform.
MADISON, WI
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”

Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy