Read full article on original website
Donna Patske
3d ago
you know I watched Dr Phil a day or two ago. The show was about drunk driving. he showed how government waste out tax money on foolish things. I couldn't believe the outrages things. Know wonder the debt ceiling is so high. well I transgress. Dr Phil said, the government with all that money certainly could fund a program to prevent people who have been arrested more then once. We have the technology don't we.
Reply
2
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dang N. Vang, 44, Manitowoc, arson of building w/o owner’s consent as a repeater on 9/5/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with Manitowoc County case number 21CF595. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, job search or combination subject to agent’s approval; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred thirty five (135) days sentence credit. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program but not Challenge Incarceration Program.
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
wtaq.com
Not Guilty Plea in Fond du Lac County Fentanyl Bust
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
WBAY Green Bay
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
101 WIXX
Shawano Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the...
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
spectrumnews1.com
Appleton police officer retires to become mental health professional for first responders
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton police officer recently retired and found a new line of work in the community. After over a decade in law enforcement, Ignacio Enriquez is walking a new path as he starts his own business designed to help others. It’s a different work environment than...
wiproud.com
$1 million bond set for Wisconsin man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
NBC26
Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah. The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the...
wapl.com
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case
A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
wapl.com
Fox Crossing woman arrested for OWI after crash
MENASHA, WI — A Fox Crossing woman is hospitalized and arrested following a single-car crash in Menasha. Police were called to the 800 block of Plank Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident with injuries. Officers found a vehicle on its side near a...
wearegreenbay.com
56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash
Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.
Comments / 6